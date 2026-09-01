Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, WWE | Tagged: clash of clans, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Supercell, wwe

Cody Rhodes Starts "Search for Cena" in Clash of Clans/WWE Crossover

Clash of Clans has launched a major WWE crossover, with Cody Rhodes leading the charge alongside other WWE Superstars in the search for John Cena.

Article Summary WWE and Clash of Clans launch the Search for Cena event, with Cody Rhodes leading players to hunt John Cena’s hidden base.

From now through September 30, daily raids boost the odds of finding Cena’s loot-filled base and unlocking rewards.

If the community raid succeeds, players can earn a one-time Cody Rhodes statue, making the WWE crossover prize even bigger.

The WWE Clash of Clans event also features Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, Undertaker, IYO SKY, Jey Uso, and Kane as heroes.

WWE and Supercell have teamed up for a new crossover event, as Cody Rhodes and other superstars start the "Search for Cena" event. Starting now and running through September 30, John Cena has a loot-filled base, waiting for players to find and claim rewards from over the course of daily raids. The more players raid, the higher the chance everyone has of finding it and earning the one-time-only Cody Rhodes statue for their village. You can only get this if the raid is successful, which is going to be hard since you can't see it all that well. We have the finer details of the event from the devs here, as we wish you much luck as you hustle.

Can You See or Find Him? Find John Cena With WWE Superstars in Clash of Clans

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and WWE Legend John Cena are best known for what they do in the ring, but their competition didn't start there. Both are long-time players of Clash of Clans, and this shared gaming history has become a locker room legend. Now, Rhodes, a decade-long player, has recruited the Clash of Clans community – plus fellow WWE Superstars – to help him hunt down John Cena's base, taking a decade-long battle out of the ring and into their in-game villages.

Meanwhile, to beef up the search party, Rhodes has enlisted the support of The Undertaker, Iyo Sky, and a whole host of other WWE Superstars who will be rallying their own fans online to join the hunt. Beyond Cena's base, the in-game crossover presents six WWE Superstars reimagined as iconic Clash of Clans Hero characters, including the return of Cody Rhodes as The Barbarian King. The lineup includes:

Cody Rhodes as "Barbarian King"

Alexa Bliss as "Archer Queen"

The Undertaker as "Grand Warden"

IYO SKY as "Royal Champion"

Jey Uso as "Minion Prince"

Kane as "Dragon Duke"

"People think this started in the ring with Cody. It didn't. It started when I out-raided him in the game and he threw me off his team," says Cena. "Ten years later he still needs help. This time he's asking millions of you to take on my base. That's fine. As I have always said – if you want some, come get some."

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