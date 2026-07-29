Posted in: Board Games, Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: MOOD Publishing, Satisfactory

Coffee Stain Studios' Satisfactory Is Getting a Board Game

Satisfactory is getting a board game based on the popular factory building title, with a crowdfunding campaign coming later this year.

Article Summary Satisfactory is getting a board game from MOOD Publishing, Coffee Stain Studios, and Coffee Stain Publishing.

Satisfactory: The Board Game is a 1-4 player competitive sandbox adaptation of the hit factory-building game.

Players explore MASSAGE-2(A-B)b, gather resources, build factories, and race to complete the Space Elevator.

The Satisfactory board game will launch via crowdfunding later this year, with more details still to come.

MOOD Publishing, Coffee Stain Studios, and Coffee Stain Publishing came together to announce they are making a board game version of Satisfactory. The factory building sim title has been doing well over the years, and it looks like they're planning to expand the franchise by offering players a tabletop version. The team released some of the details below, but it's pretty clear this is the preliminary stage of development, as we have nothing but the artwork you see here. They're going to be doing like a lot of tabletop developers and going the crowdfunding route to get it made, which will launch sometime later this year.

Satisfactory Is Getting a New Board Game Based On The Title

Satisfactory: The Board Game is a 1-4 player competitive, sandbox tabletop experience adapted from the critically acclaimed logistics game. Compete with your fellow FICSIT Pioneers to extract the natural resources of MASSAGE-2(A-B)b and be the first to finish the Space Elevator to save humanity and, of course, become Employee of the Month. Ready your toolbelts and sharpen your wits to take on a new challenge in this new Satisfactory experience.

World Exploration: The world of MASSAGE-2(A-B)b is diverse, with many secrets to discover and to be used to your advantage. Explore the world and identify resource locations to decide where best to place your factory.

The world of MASSAGE-2(A-B)b is diverse, with many secrets to discover and to be used to your advantage. Explore the world and identify resource locations to decide where best to place your factory. Factory Optimization: Automation is key to your success. Construct and expand your production lines with machines and conveyor belts to produce increasingly complex parts, all whilst balancing your energy production to maintain operational efficiency.

Automation is key to your success. Construct and expand your production lines with machines and conveyor belts to produce increasingly complex parts, all whilst balancing your energy production to maintain operational efficiency. Technology Advancements: Complete projects and milestones to unlock new and advanced technologies that will further improve your factory output and earn your place as FICSIT Employee of the Month.

Complete projects and milestones to unlock new and advanced technologies that will further improve your factory output and earn your place as FICSIT Employee of the Month. Play Solo or With Friends: Whether your FICSIT department is a single-person operation or a four-person mission, mark your spot in the FICSIT hall of fame.

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