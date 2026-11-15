Posted in: Games, Miniatures, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics, TTRPG

Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics Has Launched New Miniatures

Modiphius Entertainment has officially launched a new line of miniatures for Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics for solo and cooperative gameplay.

Article Summary Modiphius launches 26 new Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics miniatures, adding heroes, monsters, bosses, and terrain.

The Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics range supports solo and cooperative play with warband expansion options.

Set in myth-haunted Imperial Rome, the game blends horror wargaming and RPG storytelling on the frontier.

New resin miniatures and STL files let players build Roman forces and battle cosmic horrors from the Mythos.

Modiphius Entertainment has officially launched a few new sets of miniatures for their horror-based TTRPG, Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics. As you can see from the images here, they have created a few different sets, as well as standalone bosses and figureheads, representing both the Roman side and many of the creatures you will encounter. Many of which are priced between $25-110, depending on what you're looking for, how big the set you want to get, and if you're aiming for solo or cooperative gameplay. We have more details below from the team, as they are currently available on the game's website.

Channel The Roman Era of Cthulhu With New Miniatures

Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics invites players to the height of Imperial Rome, which is being plagued by unfathomable horrors of the mythos that emerge from the mist. Players build their unique protagonist and assemble a cohort of trusted companions and loyal soldiers to embark on a heroic campaign across the perilous Germanic Frontier. The horror-based wargaming experience takes players from a humble sentry to the leader of a powerful warband, following a hero's journey to uncover forbidden knowledge with the ultimate goal of stopping the Great Ritual.

Starting now, 26 miniature products, including Avatar of Mormo, Bloodborn Queen, Shoggoth, Night Gaunts, and terrain, will be available on the Modiphius webstore. With this release, players gain the ability to expand their warbands with rank-and-file troops and heroic units, and confront the hoards of monstrous enemies and cosmic horrors.

About Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics

Set in the Cohors Cthulhu universe during the height of Imperial Rome, you begin your heroic journey as one of a handful of survivors of an ambush, desperately trying to escape the Mythos-ridden mists of a Germanic forest. As your heroes grow in experience and power, you will fulfill your destiny, becoming the leader of a powerful warband and facing the avatars of the Outer Gods themselves in full-scale war!

Played solo or cooperatively, Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics is a horror-themed narrative miniatures game that fuses the strategic nuance of tabletop wargames with the immersive narrative of roleplaying games. Featuring a wide range of 28mm miniatures in both resin and 3D print at-home STL files, Cohors Cthulhu: Tactics is designed to match the scale of leading historical miniatures manufacturers – such as Victrix, Warlord, Wargames Foundry, and Sally 4th – making it easy for you to build your Legions.

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