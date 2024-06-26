College Football 25 Dives Deeper Into The Sights & Sounds

Picture this, you are playing as Penn State getting ready to take on your opponent. This all starts with your team running out of the tunnel to Zombie Nation blasting and the whole stadium chanting "We Are Penn State." We recreated that feeling, sound, and visuals of pre-game as if you are down on the field with them. There is nothing like it and we wanted to make sure that you could experience the same feeling that these players have when you are walking out as your favorite team.

Traditions

Gameday tradition is a key element of what separates Saturday from Sunday all around the country. Knowing this, we went to painstaking lengths to build out and capture the sights and sounds of College Football.

Runouts

To nail down that authentic feeling of College Football, the school atmosphere is where it all begins. Walk out of the tunnel with 100,000 family and friends screaming for you, supporting you. We stay up close and personal with our camera style throughout the game. This is done so you can feel the excitement with our epic run outs for each team and feel like you are just as much a part of this team as the real players.

Motion Capture

Motion capture was the key to ensuring the accuracy and detail of all the props from historical items to the brand new traditions of gameday. Every prop was built to its accurate size and weight then mocapped in a studio, allowing real people to interact with them. Simply using a stand-in object would not replicate authenticity.