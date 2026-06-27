Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ledgerbound, OmniMegaSuperCorp

Comedy RPG Ledgerbound Pushed Back to August 11

After originally being planned for release in July, the devs behind the turn-based comedy RPG Ledgerbound have pushed its release to August 11.

Article Summary Ledgerbound has been delayed from July to August 11, as OmniMegaSuperCorp takes extra time to finish the comedy RPG.

The release date news arrives with an in-character apology video from Jazz, adding Ledgerbound’s trademark humor.

Ledgerbound casts players as an insurance adjuster in a fantasy tactical RPG packed with battles, paperwork, and laughs.

Choices, relationships, and strategic combat shape Ledgerbound, where quest-life balance matters as much as saving reality.

Developer and publisher OmniMegaSuperCorp announced that they have officially pushed back the release date of the game Ledgerbound by a month. Originally, the developers confirmed that the game would be released in July, but plans have changed as the team has chosen to push the game back to August 11 to give themselves more development time. The news came with an in-character apology video from Jazz, which you can check out here.

Ledgerbound

Play as the noblest of fantasy heroes: an insurance adjuster. But when an ancient enemy threatens life as you know it, you must leave your cushy desk behind and step onto the battlefield. Ledgerbound is a hilarious, narrative-driven tactical RPG filled with all your favorite epic fantasy activities: battling evil enemies, filling out paperwork, rescuing your company from financial ruin, pursuing HR-approved relationships, and more! Just remember, saving the world is great and all, but it's even more important to prioritize quest-life balance.

You and your team are facing an ancient immortal foe that threatens the fabric of the universe. Each time you cut down one of the Vacari, they return—deadlier, dastardlier, and dangerous…erer than before. Every battle requires clever strategic thinking to overcome. Try to master each tactical puzzle, and whatever you do, don't let your mistakes haunt you… Work can be stressful, especially for an overthinking perfectionist. Luckily, laughter is the best medicine, and you'll be laughing a lot with this game (…we hope).

Enjoy punchy dialogue, character-based comedy, and grounded, meaningful conversations that'll make you fall in love. But be careful! Your choices matter, and every decision you make, you are stuck with forever, so spend your time wisely. Recruit a ragtag group of weird yet lovable characters, all brought to life by a talented cast of voice actors. But just like in real life, time is limited—will you spend your evenings nurturing your blossoming relationships (or perhaps even falling in love), or will you burn the midnight oil to improve as a tactician and get one step closer to that promotion?

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