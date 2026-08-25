Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Commodore 64, Commodore 77

Commodore Has Made a Cyberpunk 2077 Console: The Commodore 77

Commodore has teamed with CD Projekt Red to make the Commodore 77, a special Cyberpunk 2077 version of their iconic console.

Article Summary Commodore and CD Projekt Red unveil the Commodore 77, a Cyberpunk 2077-themed FPGA C64 priced at $377.

The Cyberpunk 2077 design adds yellow styling, turquoise glow, graffiti details, smoked casing, and neon accents.

Owners get an exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 demo on an Arasaka-style cartridge, with music by chiptune artist LukHash.

Built on Commodore 64 Ultimate tech, the Commodore 77 boosts performance and supports 99.9% of classic C64 software.

Commodore has teamed with CD Projekt Red for a special release, as they have made a custom Commodore 77 for players who love future nostalgia. The company has taken a Cyberpunk 2077 approach to the design, giving it the yellow coloring from the logo, and roughening it up enough to look like something out of that game's universe, where it feels like future tech but operates like it's old-school. Complete with a turquoise glow, graffiti tags, a smoked grey translucent case, and a custom neon power light to give it the Night City vibes. But it still comes with all the modern tech you would expect from their lineup, included. We have more info and a couple of quotes from both parties below, as it's currently on sale for $377.

Dive Into Night City's Cyberverse With The Commodore 77

Alongside the sleek metal plate addition, soft turquoise glow, and graffiti tags of the computer itself, Commodore 77 owners will also receive an original demo, offering an all-new experience that expands the lore of the Cyberpunk universe. The demo is only available with the Commodore 77 and will be shipping on an exclusive "Arasaka" cartridge design inspired by the "shards" from Cyberpunk 2077. Created by the long-running Polish C64 demo group Arise, with an original soundtrack by chiptune legend LukHash – whose 2021 album CyberChip was crafted and recorded entirely on original Commodore 64 hardware – the non-interactive demo showcases just how far the boundaries of hardware developed in 1982 can be pushed in 2077. This is thanks in no small part to several features the demo makes use of that are exclusive to the enhanced Commodore 64 Ultimate line, including 24-channels of stereo SID chip music and a 2 megabyte cartridge chip to contain the code. As the demo plays, watch the LEDs in the Commodore 77's base light up and dance in time, seen through the exclusive smoked grey translucent case design.

Commodore 77 is the first franchise hardware partnership in Commodore's 68-year history, and carries at least the same tech specs that earned the Commodore 64 Ultimate a "masterpiece" 10/10 from IGN and 5/5 from The Guardian in its 2025 debut. Word on the neon-soaked street is that it will achieve speeds of 77MHz, vs. the original Commodore 64's 1MHz processor speed. This is achieved by utilizing the more powerful AMD Artix XC7A100T processor, compared to the 50T found in the Commodore 64 Ultimate. Like the earlier releases in the Ultimate lineup, the Commodore 77 is indeed an FPGA-powered recreation of the original Commodore 64, compatible with 99.9%+ of the over 10,000 existing Commodore 64 games and peripherals, old and new; even dusty old shards. Other exclusive features include a custom Cyberpunk 2077-themed Commodore 77 BASIC 2.0 boot screen, new menu colors, and a custom neon power light. stickers, pins, collectible themed packaging, a custom Cyberpunk 2077 spiral-bound user guide packed with lore and exclusive Cyberpunk 2077-themed type-in BASIC programs, and more.

"In a world dominated by corporate surveillance, algorithmic feeds, and private security, the safest tech is sometimes the oldest," said Peri Fractic, President, CEO, and Chief Product Officer, Commodore. "Commodore 64 owners have never needed a corporation's permission to build something new on our hardware, and that's very much the spirit of Cyberpunk 2077. We're deeply honored that CD Projekt Red felt the same, and gave us the chance to play in their world. I have been a fan of the game since its release, and it was rewarding to learn in my discussions with their Joint CEO, Michał Nowakowski, that he was a lifelong Commodore 64 fan in turn. For us both, this has been a collaboration where art imitates life, and in turn, life for the denizens of Night City now imitates that art. We hope they enjoy their new terminal."

"When we signed the deal with Commodore to collaborate on the Commodore 77, I was thrilled," said Patrick Mills, Franchise Content Strategy Lead at CD Projekt Red. "As an old-school PC gamer myself, I can still remember when the Commodore 64 was the pinnacle of gaming tech. Commodore's legacy wasn't the only thing that excited me, though. The tech in Cyberpunk 2077 is chunky, tactile, and substantial — meaning that the Commodore 77 can really feel like a device lifted straight out of the game world and onto your desktop. The Commodore 77 demo similarly brings a slice of Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City to the long-established C64 demo scene, a demonstration of technical skill and the power of the Commodore."

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