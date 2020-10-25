Complete Guide To Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ghost Event

Drifloon will float onto screens in Pokémon GO today for the Catch Mastery: Ghost event, which will task trainers will skill-based research the rewards encounters with Drifloon and other Ghost-types. The event will run from 8 AM to 10 PM local time today, October 25th, 2020. As this event has already begun in certain timezones, we have the full Timed Research questline to help trainers prepare.

Catch Mastery: Ghost event promotional image in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The full questline for the Catch Mastery: Ghost event in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Ten

  • Catch 1 Drifloon: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 3 Ghost-type Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries
  • Make 3 Nice Throws: 10 PokéBalls
  • REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Page Two of Ten

  • Make 5 Nice Throws: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 3 Drifloon: 5 Nanab Berries
  • Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter
  • REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Page Three of Ten

  • Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Razz Berries
  • Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter
  • REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Page Four of Ten

  • Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: 10 PokéBalls
  • Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries
  • Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls
  • REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 XP, 20 Drifloon Candy

Page Five of Ten

  • Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries
  • Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls
  • REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 XP, 1 Star Piece

Page Six of Ten

  • Make 3 Great Throws: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Nanan Berries
  • Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter
  • REWARDS: Haunter encounter, 500 XP, 20 Mega Gengar Energy

Unlike Gastly and now Gengar, Haunter is not currently encounterable in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. To get a Shiny Haunter, one must catch and evolve a Shiny Gastly.

Page Seven of Ten

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 10 Drifloon: 5 Razz Berries
  • Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls
  • REWARDS: Banette encounter, 500 XP, 2 Rare Candies

Page Eight of Ten

  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 10 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries
  • Use 3 Razz Berries to Help Catch Pokémon: 10 Ultra Ball
  • REWARDS: Dusclops encounter, 500 XP, 20 Mega Gengar Energy

Page Nine of Ten

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: Drifloon encounter
  • Catch 10 Drifloon: Drifloon encounter
  • Make an Excellent Throws: Drifloon encounter
  • REWARDS: Drifblim encounter, 1500 Stardust, 1500 XP

Drifblim is also not encounterable as a Shiny in Pokémon GO, but trainers will have the whole day to catch a Shiny Drifloon to evolve this one.

Page Ten of Ten

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: 1 Golden Razz Berry
  • Catch 15 Drifloon: 1 Silver Pinap Berry
  • Make an Excellent Curveball Throw: 10 Ultra Ball
  • REWARDS: Costume Gengar encounter, 1500 XP, 40 Mega Gengar Energy

