Complete Guide To Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ghost Event

Drifloon will float onto screens in Pokémon GO today for the Catch Mastery: Ghost event, which will task trainers will skill-based research the rewards encounters with Drifloon and other Ghost-types. The event will run from 8 AM to 10 PM local time today, October 25th, 2020. As this event has already begun in certain timezones, we have the full Timed Research questline to help trainers prepare.

The full questline for the Catch Mastery: Ghost event in Pokémon GO includes:

Page One of Ten

Catch 1 Drifloon: Drifloon encounter

Catch 3 Ghost-type Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries

Make 3 Nice Throws: 10 PokéBalls

REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Page Two of Ten

Make 5 Nice Throws: Drifloon encounter

Catch 3 Drifloon: 5 Nanab Berries

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter

REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Page Three of Ten

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter

Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Razz Berries

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter

REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP

Page Four of Ten

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: 10 PokéBalls

Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls

REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 XP, 20 Drifloon Candy

Page Five of Ten

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: Drifloon encounter

Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 XP, 1 Star Piece

Page Six of Ten

Make 3 Great Throws: Drifloon encounter

Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Nanan Berries

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter

REWARDS: Haunter encounter, 500 XP, 20 Mega Gengar Energy

Unlike Gastly and now Gengar, Haunter is not currently encounterable in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. To get a Shiny Haunter, one must catch and evolve a Shiny Gastly.

Page Seven of Ten

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter

Catch 10 Drifloon: 5 Razz Berries

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls

REWARDS: Banette encounter, 500 XP, 2 Rare Candies

Page Eight of Ten

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter

Catch 10 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries

Use 3 Razz Berries to Help Catch Pokémon: 10 Ultra Ball

REWARDS: Dusclops encounter, 500 XP, 20 Mega Gengar Energy

Page Nine of Ten

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: Drifloon encounter

Catch 10 Drifloon: Drifloon encounter

Make an Excellent Throws: Drifloon encounter

REWARDS: Drifblim encounter, 1500 Stardust, 1500 XP

Drifblim is also not encounterable as a Shiny in Pokémon GO, but trainers will have the whole day to catch a Shiny Drifloon to evolve this one.

Page Ten of Ten

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: 1 Golden Razz Berry

Catch 15 Drifloon: 1 Silver Pinap Berry

Make an Excellent Curveball Throw: 10 Ultra Ball

REWARDS: Costume Gengar encounter, 1500 XP, 40 Mega Gengar Energy