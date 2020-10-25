Complete Guide To Pokémon GO Catch Mastery: Ghost Event

Drifloon will float onto screens in Pokémon GO today for the Catch Mastery: Ghost event, which will task trainers will skill-based research the rewards encounters with Drifloon and other Ghost-types. The event will run from 8 AM to 10 PM local time today, October 25th, 2020. As this event has already begun in certain timezones, we have the full Timed Research questline to help trainers prepare.
The full questline for the Catch Mastery: Ghost event in Pokémon GO includes:
Page One of Ten
- Catch 1 Drifloon: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 3 Ghost-type Pokémon: 5 Razz Berries
- Make 3 Nice Throws: 10 PokéBalls
- REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP
Page Two of Ten
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 3 Drifloon: 5 Nanab Berries
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter
- REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP
Page Three of Ten
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Razz Berries
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter
- REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 Stardust, 300 XP
Page Four of Ten
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: 10 PokéBalls
- Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls
- REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 XP, 20 Drifloon Candy
Page Five of Ten
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a Row: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries
- Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls
- REWARDS: Drifloon encounter, 300 XP, 1 Star Piece
Page Six of Ten
- Make 3 Great Throws: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 5 Drifloon: 5 Nanan Berries
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Drifloon encounter
- REWARDS: Haunter encounter, 500 XP, 20 Mega Gengar Energy
Unlike Gastly and now Gengar, Haunter is not currently encounterable in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. To get a Shiny Haunter, one must catch and evolve a Shiny Gastly.
Page Seven of Ten
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 10 Drifloon: 5 Razz Berries
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 Great Balls
- REWARDS: Banette encounter, 500 XP, 2 Rare Candies
Page Eight of Ten
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 10 Drifloon: 5 Pinap Berries
- Use 3 Razz Berries to Help Catch Pokémon: 10 Ultra Ball
- REWARDS: Dusclops encounter, 500 XP, 20 Mega Gengar Energy
Page Nine of Ten
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: Drifloon encounter
- Catch 10 Drifloon: Drifloon encounter
- Make an Excellent Throws: Drifloon encounter
- REWARDS: Drifblim encounter, 1500 Stardust, 1500 XP
Drifblim is also not encounterable as a Shiny in Pokémon GO, but trainers will have the whole day to catch a Shiny Drifloon to evolve this one.
Page Ten of Ten
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: 1 Golden Razz Berry
- Catch 15 Drifloon: 1 Silver Pinap Berry
- Make an Excellent Curveball Throw: 10 Ultra Ball
- REWARDS: Costume Gengar encounter, 1500 XP, 40 Mega Gengar Energy