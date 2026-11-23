Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Conan Exiles Enhanced, Inflexion Games

Conan Exiles Enhanced Launched Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Three

Conan Exiles Enhanced has launched the latest free update this month, as players can experience Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Three

Article Summary Conan Exiles Enhanced added the free Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Three update this month, closing out the story arc.

Part Three sends players back to Akhamet to battle through tougher Rifts as mysterious voices take hold of his mind.

Players can free Akhamet from the voices or embrace their power, changing his abilities as a companion in Conan Exiles.

Conan Exiles Enhanced now offers the full Giant-Kings story, Cyclopean Halls, Part Two sorcery, and a UE5 upgrade.

Funcom and Inflexion Games recently released the latest free update for Conan Exiles Enhanced, as players can dive into Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Three. Continuing the storyline that's been going on from the first two parts, you'll find yourself back in Akhamet for the latest chapter, dealing with some familiar foes if you're into the universe that Conan the Barbarian exists in. Enjoy the trailer and info here before heading off to fight giants snakes.

Head Back To Akhamet in Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Three

Part Three introduces a new quest with Akhamet. Players set out to find him after his mind falls under the influence of mysterious voices, fighting through increasingly challenging Rifts along the way. They can choose to free him from the voices or embrace their power, affecting his abilities as a companion. Funcom and Inflexion Games originally announced The Legacy of the Giant-Kings as a four-part story arc. The teams have since been able to include the planned content within three updates, making Part Three the final chapter. Players can now experience the full story, explore the Cyclopean Halls, face the dangers within the Rifts, and wield the Sorcery spells introduced in Part Two.

About Conan Exiles Enhanced

Conan Exiles Enhanced is an open-world survival game set in the mythical lands of Conan the Barbarian. In single-player, co-op, or persistent multiplayer, you must learn to survive the wilds of Hyboria before building your own home or even a shared city. Survive freezing cold temperatures, explore loot-filled dungeons, develop your character from scavenging survivor to mighty barbarian and powerful sorcerer, and fight to dominate your enemies in epic siege wars. Conan Exiles Enhanced includes a free Unreal Engine 5 upgrade that offers enhanced visuals, improved performance, and a more integrated world.

After Conan himself saves your life by cutting you down from the corpse tree, you must quickly learn to survive. Weather scouring sandstorms, shield yourself from intense temperatures and hunt animals for food and resources. Explore a vast and seamless world, from the burning desert in the south to the snow-capped mountains of the north. Forge the legacy of your clan as you fight to reclaim and dominate the Exiled Lands. Use the powerful building system to create anything from a small home to entire cities piece by piece. Wage war using swords, sorcery, bows, and siege weapons, even taking control of giant avatars of the gods to crush the homes of your enemies in epic battles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!