Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Inflexion Games

Conan Exiles Officially Launches Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Two

Conan Exiles Enhanced recently launched its latest content update, as Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Two brings more horrors to the title.

Article Summary Conan Exiles Enhanced launches Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Two, continuing the free four-part story arc.

Rifts now appear across the Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah, opening deadly arenas packed with rewards.

Conan Exiles adds four new Sorcery spells, letting players wield wards, Void power, corruption, and fast casting.

The Mi-Go return with a mini boss, themed loot, and possible thrall or pet rewards, plus a new Shemite set.

Funcom and Inflexion Games have released a new content update for Conan Exiles Enhanced, as Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Two is now live. This is the latest addition to the free four-part story arc they have planned to carry out through 2027, as both the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah have started seeing strange rifts open up with dark and evil forces pouring through them. We have the full rundown from the developers below of what you can expect to see as the content is now live.

Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Two Arrives in Conan Exiles Enhanced

Rifts have opened across the Exiled Lands and the Isle of Siptah. Seek them out in enemy camps and step through to face dangerous encounters in otherworldly arenas. Choose your challenge, defeat what waits on the other side, and return with new materials and rewards. The greater the danger, the greater the prize.

Expand your arcane arsenal with four new Sorcery spells, unlocked using materials earned from Rift encounters. Protect yourself with a defensive ward. Control the battlefield with the power of the Void. Spread corruption among your enemies. Or prepare your magic for swift casting when every second counts. Master the new spells, upgrade your tome, and discover new ways to unleash Sorcery in battle.

Something else has emerged from the Rifts. The Mi-Go are back. Face these otherworldly creatures once more, including a Mi-Go mini boss, and hunt for themed rewards. Those who prevail may even find a way to bring a Mi-Go thrall or pet back to their settlement. New Rifts to discover. Otherworldly arenas to conquer. Four new spells to master. The Mi-Go to face. And the story is far from over. A new Shemite building set is coming to Conan Exiles Enhanced Bazaar, inspired by skilled bowmen, duplicitous traders, and the master smiths of Akbitana. Blending Old Stygian influences with eastern nomadic practicality.

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