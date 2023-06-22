Posted in: Conan Exiles, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Conan: Exiles, Funcom

Conan Exiles Releases New Exiles Age Of War Update

Funcom has released a brand new update for Conan Exiles this week as you can now play the Age of War update right now.

Funcom has finally sent out the Age of War update for Conan Exiles today, giving you more options and content as all hell breaks loose among the tribes. If you haven't already read about it, this is a completely free feature-filled update for the game, complete with a new Battle Pass that is literally packed with about as many cosmetics they could jam into it. Chapter 1 of the content is available right now to play, with more on the way over the rest of 2023. We got more details and the launch trailer for you below.

"As the ancient and powerful Stygian empire marches on the Exiled Lands, unite your clan with a custom emblem that you can put on shields and banners, then scour the land for treasure to display in your vault. Befitting the Age of War, the combined effect of improvements to stamina, enemies, and combat mechanics make for a vastly improved combat experience. Fighting for your life in Conan Exiles now feels more rewarding than ever. Today's update marks the first of three coming in the Age of War, and all of it is free. Additional paid content comes in the form of cosmetics available through the Battle Pass and Bazaar Item store, which includes new styles of building pieces, armors, weapons, pets, mounts, and much more!"

"Several additional features are already confirmed for Chapters Two and Three, including improved and expanded purges, recruitable mercenaries, upgraded enemy AI, and a PvE raid against the Stygian invaders, with even more to come. To celebrate the launch, Conan Exiles is free to try starting today on Steam, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store, with deep discounts on the base game, Isle of Siptah expansion, and all DLCs! Additional discounts are available for Xbox Game Pass members and PlayStation Plus members."

