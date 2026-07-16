Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Azra Games, conan the barbarian, UnGodly

Conan The Barbarian Joins Dark Fantasy RPG UnGodly

The dark fantasy RPG title UnGodly is getting a sheer dose of fantasy power with the addition of Conan the Barbarian to the game.

Article Summary UnGodly is teaming with Heroic Signatures to bring Conan the Barbarian into the upcoming dark fantasy RPG.

Conan will appear in UnGodly as a canonical Primal, fully woven into the game’s world, lore, and story.

Azra Games says Conan’s survival, strength, and grit make him a natural fit for UnGodly’s brutal universe.

SDCC 2026 will feature UnGodly x Conan exclusives, including a limited comic, pins, shirts, and a game preview.

Azra Games has teamed up with Heroic Signatures to bring Conan the Barbarian to its upcoming 4th-generation dark fantasy RPG, UnGodly. The game hasn't been released yet, as it's still being developed, with pre-registrations happening as we speak. But according to both teams, Conan will be positioned as a canonical Primal, who will be fully integrated into the world and story when it launches. What's more, the two have partnered to give away a free comic featuring the character at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. We have more details on both for you below.

Conan The Barbarian Joins UnGodly

Conan the Barbarian is one of the most iconic characters in fantasy. Created by Robert E. Howard, Conan represents strength, survival, and an unbreakable will. His story of conquest and resilience has defined the sword-and-sorcery genre for generations, making him a natural fit alongside UnGodly's scarred, Primal heroes and its unforgiving dark fantasy world. Azra Games will celebrate the partnership at San Diego Comic-Con with exclusive UnGodly x Conan the Barbarian items, including an SDCC-only limited edition crossover comic book (1,000 copies), collectible pins, and T-shirts.

UnGodly x Conan the Barbarian at SDCC 2026

Attendees can visit Azra Games at Titan Entertainment's booth #5537, located near the Lobby C entrance, for an early look at UnGodly and be among the first 1,000 to get their hands on the SDCC-only UnGodly x Conan the Barbarian crossover comic book, featuring artwork by renowned illustrator Mel Rubi. Known for his dynamic linework, powerful character designs, and cinematic storytelling across some of pop culture's most recognizable heroes, Rubi brings the spirit of Conan to this partnership with bold, visceral energy that feels right at home alongside the dark fantasy world of UnGodly.

"Conan is one of the most iconic characters in fantasy, but what makes him truly right for UnGodly is how closely he aligns with the idea of a Primal," said Mark Otero, Founder and CEO of Azra Games. "He is a survivor shaped by violence, loss, and hard-earned strength, someone who endures and adapts no matter what the world throws at him. That is exactly what defines the heroes of UnGodly. Conan does not just appear in this world; he belongs in it."

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