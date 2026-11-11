Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Conan: The Black Pyramid, Grindstone Entertainment

Conan: The Black Pyramid Game Officially Announced

Conan: The Black Pyramid was announced during the Golden Joystick Awards, bringing the world of Conan to life in a new ARPG

Article Summary Conan: The Black Pyramid was officially announced at the Golden Joystick Awards, with Grindstone targeting a 2027 release.

This new Conan: The Black Pyramid ARPG draws from Robert E. Howard’s shared universe, starring Conan and other heroes.

Players will battle through the shifting Black Pyramid, facing monsters, bosses, and story events across time-torn realms.

Conan: The Black Pyramid features 5 playable characters, combo-driven combat, build variety, and permanent upgrades.

Grindstone Entertainment dropped a new game announcement during the Golden Joystick Awards, as they unveiled Conan: The Black Pyramid. This game is an Action RPG featuring the characters and shared world of Robert E. Howard, as you'll see the iconic warrior work together with other legendary names, as they've all been drawn toward one specific location by a mysterious force. Right now, the game has only been announced; there's no word yet on a demo, Early Access, or a launch date beyond the idea that they want it released in 2027. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Fight Alongside Legendary Warriors in Conan: The Black Pyramid

Explore the distant lands of Robert E. Howard's shared universe and take control of such iconic heroes as Conan, Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes, and more. Descend into the eldritch chambers of the Black Pyramid, a mysterious and dangerous place that defies the logic of space and time. Confront the shadows of the champions themselves and piece together the dark secrets of their past.

Choose your own path through the shifting labyrinth of ancient ruins, ravaged kingdoms, and occult halls ripped from different eras of time. Slay nightmarish monsters, savage beasts and bloodthirsty fanatics, and face off against challenging bosses that guard every layer of the Black Pyramid. Every run presents new routes, new combat possibilities, and new story events that move you closer to learning the truth: who summoned you here?

Choose from 5 distinct characters and weave crushing melee blows, precise swordplay, ranged gunfire and magical attacks into powerful combos. Dodge away from danger and stagger enemies with precisely timed parries to unleash brutal executions, or wear them down with dangerous status effects. Switch weapons and relics to adapt to every combat situation and outsmart your opponents.

Discover multiple Warrior Memories for every character, each with their unique combination of weapons and abilities that drastically change the playstyle. Define your build with ancient artifacts that grant new devastating effects, introduce new combat mechanics, or save you from a fatal blow. Combine them with upgradable Combat Masteries to create your own version of the unstoppable champion. Become even stronger with every attempt as you level up your heroes and unlock permanent upgrades with Wakestones.

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