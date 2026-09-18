Posted in: Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: control, Control RFesonant

Control Resonant Drops The Launch Trailer Before Official Release

Before Control Resonant is released for PC and consoles on September 24, we get one last look at the game with the official launch trailer.

Article Summary Remedy Entertainment has released the official Control Resonant launch trailer ahead of the game's September 24 debut.

Control Resonant follows Dylan Faden as he is deployed by the FBC during a reality-breaking supernatural crisis.

Players will explore a twisted Manhattan warped by cosmic forces, shifting gravity, and perception-bending spaces.

Combat in Control Resonant blends elemental powers, environmental attacks, progression choices, and the Aberrant weapon.

Ahead of the launch of Control Resonant next week, Remedy Entertainment dropped the official launch trailer for the game to give us one last look. Like most launch trailers, this is basically a sizzle reel to get you interested in the game, if you weren't already planning to dive deep into the action-adventure RPG that continues the insanity of anything remotely tied to the FBC. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives for PC and consoles on September 24.

Survive a Twisted Manhattan in Control Resonant

After years in confinement at the hands of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), Dylan Faden's former captors are deploying him at the peak of a supernatural crisis. Charged with combating a mysterious cosmic entity as it alters fundamental aspects of our reality, Dylan must harness his newfound powers to take the fight to the myriad threats overwhelming Manhattan. In Control Resonant, players will explore multiple areas of Manhattan in an expansive, unfamiliar world as an invading cosmic force reshapes the environment, defies natural law, and distorts gravity, reordering reality into a geophysical nightmare. Players will traverse perception-bending locations and journey beyond the material world into a mysterious metaphysical space reflecting Dylan Faden's troubled psyche.

Tap into the power that Dylan must learn to master and make choices to shape abilities that manifest and grow while exploring a deep progression system. Face ever-changing threats head-on, utilizing the environment, unleashing elemental abilities and wielding the raw force Dylan's shapeshifting melee weapon, the Aberrant. Uncover the motivations of characters and entities throughout a ravaged Manhattan. Guide Dylan as he seeks to re-establish his identity, dig deeper into the inner workings of the FBC, and reveal the horrors threatening humankind. Encounter faces old and new on a path fraught with risk but rich in opportunity as the cityscape is reshaped and reality is redefined by a godlike force.

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