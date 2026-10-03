Posted in: Card Games, Devsisters, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Braverse

CookieRun: Braverse TCG Has Launched The Festival Arena Booster Set

CookieRun: Braverse dropped a brand-new booster pack this week, as the Festival Arena set brings some of your favorite characters

Article Summary CookieRun: Braverse TCG launches the Festival Arena booster set, adding 160 regular cards and 49 Hidden Cards.

Festival Arena revives Arena deck building, a strategy boosted by its 2026 Braverse TCG World Championship win.

Booster packs cost $4 for nine cards, while 28-pack booster displays are available now for $112.

CookieRun: Braverse Festival Arena spotlights idol-themed Cookies and new play styles across all six deck colors.

Devsisters has launched a brand-new booster set for the CookieRun: Braverse TCG, as players can get their hands on the new Festival Arena set. This is the first set since Arena of Glory that lets players build Arena decks, which was the strategy that won the 2026 Braverse TCG World Championship. This set includes 160 regular cards and 49 Hidden Cards. The individual booster packs contain nine cards, which are currently on sale for $4, while the booster displays include 28 packs for $112. We have the finer details below from the team.

Experience Fan-Favorite Additions With CookieRun: Braverse – Festival Arena

Festival Arena is the first opportunity since Arena of Glory for players to build and explore [Arena] decks. Interest in the strategy has grown since the 2026 Braverse TCG World Championship was won with a deck built around Arena cards. The new cards work with cards from Arena of Glory, so players can build new Arena decks or strengthen existing ones, and they can also be used in decks that do not feature the [Arena] keyword.

Fan-favorite Cookies reimagined as superstar idols , with new visual concepts and artwork.

, with new visual concepts and artwork. Collector cards, including Hidden Cards with Cookie signature artwork and special in-character autograph-signed cards.

How each deck color plays in Festival Arena: Red uses card effects to activate players' own Cookies for additional attacks, with further effects triggering when a Cookie is activated. Featured Cookies are Shining Glitter Cookie, Candy Apple Cookie, and Strawberry Mochi Cookie. Yellow lets players intentionally build up [Arena] Cookies in their Break Area, enabling stronger pressure against the opponent once enough have accumulated. Featured Cookies are Madeleine Cookie, Financier Cookie, and Kouign-Amann Cookie. Green expands strategic use of the Support Area, with [Arena] cards that activate effects when they enter it and additional synergies alongside existing [Arena] cards. Featured Cookies are Herb Cookie, Apple Faerie Cookie, and Minto Choco Cookie. Blue lets players place their own Cookies at the bottom of the deck and use other Cookies' effects to return them to hand, triggering additional effects, with added benefits when that bottom card is a Level 2 [Arena] Cookie. Featured Cookies are Cream Soda Cookie, Popping Candy Cookie, and DJ Miya. Purple uses special [Blocker] cards that protect Cookies and help turn battles in players' favor, and stacking [Blocker] cards in the Break Area can bring Extra Cookies into play. Featured Cookies are Rockstar Cookie and Black Lemonade Cookie. Black introduces new conditions for [Special Play], opening up additional strategic options and bringing Extra Cookies into play to add pressure. Featured Cookies are Red Velvet Cookie, Licorice Cookie, and Agar Agar Cookie.



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