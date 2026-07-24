Posted in: Card Games, Devsisters, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Braverse

CookieRun: Braverse TCG Launches Dark Enchantress War Booster Set

The CookieRun: Braverse TCG is headed into a greater battle as The Dark Enchantress War booster set has been released this week.

Article Summary CookieRun: Braverse TCG launches The Dark Enchantress War booster set, now available at hobby shops and retailers.

Dark Enchantress Cookie makes her Braverse debut, bringing CookieRun: Kingdom’s ultimate villain into the TCG.

CookieRun: Braverse adds Black cards and the new Genesis Extra Rare rarity, expanding strategy and collectibility.

The 239-card set boosts every deck color and adds major CookieRun characters like Eternal Sugar and Silent Salt.

Devsisters have launched the latest booster pack for the CookieRun: Braverse TCG, as things get headed with The Dark Enchantress War. This particular expansion brings with it the Dark Enchantress Cookie, who fans will recognize as the big boss/ultimate villain of CookieRun: Kingdom. They arrive in the TCG for the first time to bring a new reign of terror, as well as the game's first Black cards, and finally, a new highest rarity tier. We have the finer details for you below from the developers, as well as several images to check out, as the booster set is available right now at hobby shops and wherever else you may find the TCG.

The Dark Enchantress War Booster Set Arrives In CookieRun: Braverse

In Braverse, players build decks using Cookie characters, Items, Traps, and Stage cards, then compete in head-to-head matches built around timing and card combinations. Each deck follows a color-based strategy, giving players different ways to attack, defend, manage resources, and disrupt their opponent. The Dark Enchantress War packs in 239 regular cards and 66 hidden cards, giving players new ways to build their decks and bringing several major CookieRun characters to Braverse.

Dark Enchantress Cookie casts her shadow over Braverse, bringing CookieRun: Kingdom's ultimate villain from the screen to the tabletop for the first time.

Braverse welcomes the Black card color, introducing a more calculated playstyle where players must meet special conditions before bringing powerful Cookies into battle.

Dark Enchantress Cookie headlines the debut of Genesis Extra Rare, or GXR, Braverse's new highest rarity and a new top-tier card for collectors to hunt for.

The set features 10 of CookieRun: Kingdom's most powerful characters, including Eternal Sugar Cookie, Silent Salt Cookie, Awakened Hollyberry Cookie, and Awakened White Lily Cookie.

New cards expand every existing deck color, giving players more ways to build around aggressive attacks, healing, resource management, hand control, and discard-based strategies.

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