Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Crumble

CookieRun: Crumble Drops a New Guild Conquest Update

The deck-building auto-battler CookieRun: Crumble has added its first cooperative mode with the new Guild Conquest update, available now.

Article Summary CookieRun: Crumble adds Guild Conquest, its first co-op mode, with guildmates teaming up to battle a raid boss.

The CookieRun: Crumble update introduces cross-server guild groups, tier rankings, and new Guild Raid rewards.

New CookieRun: Crumble characters include Brightseeker Cookie, Pinot Noir Cookie, and Tea Knight Cookie.

CookieRun: Crumble also adds the SSR Pet Battery Mellow, boosting allies with powerful rapid fire synergy.

Devsisters has released a brand-new update for CookieRun: Crumble, as they have added the new Guild Conquest update to the game. As you can tell from the title, they have added the deck-building auto-battler's first cooperative mode, along with new rewards, new cookies, a new pet, and more. We have more details below as the content is officially live.

The Guild Conquest Update

Guild Conquest: A new cooperative battle mode where Guildmates individually challenge a raid boss aiming for the highest combined Guild's score.

A new cooperative battle mode where Guildmates individually challenge a raid boss aiming for the highest combined Guild's score. Cross-server Competition: With guilds competing against each other in Groups of five, plus a tier-based ranking system that pits guilds against every other guild.

With guilds competing against each other in Groups of five, plus a tier-based ranking system that pits guilds against every other guild. Guild Raid Rewards: Including guild medals, honor rewards, and exclusive Cookies and Pets available through the guild medal exchange.

Including guild medals, honor rewards, and exclusive Cookies and Pets available through the guild medal exchange. New Cookies ! Brightseeker Cookie (TSSR, Ranged): A fearless engineer who attacks enemies with a beam fired from her Lollipop Drones, then finishes with one powerful explosive blast when the beam ends. Pinot Noir Cookie (SSR, Support): a seasoned priest of the D'vine Abbey who fires dark, shadow-like projectiles that reduce enemy's incoming healing, and buffs a wide area with rapid fire synergy plus resistance to lift effects. Tea Knight Cookie (SSR, Tank): who is a guild medal exchange exclusive Cookie, grants allies a Boss DMG buff making him extra effective in Guild Conquest.

! New Pet: Battery Mellow, is an SSR Pet that grants allies rapid fire synergy.

About CookieRun: Crumble

CookieRun: Crumble sends players into the Dessert World as part of the Crumble Mercenary Guild, a group taking on everything from small errands to messy fights across the kingdom. Between scraping together enough bounty money to get by, their biggest headache comes from the Implant Order, a villainous faction digging for Crystals across the kingdom to bankroll their mysterious ambitions. Players begin with the three members of the Crumble Mercenary Guild: Dark Cherry Cookie, Grapevine Cookie, and Berry Yogurt Cookie. From there, they can build and command teams of up to 12 Cookies, strategizing the best possible lineup before each battle. Cookie roles, character skills, Pets, and team chemistry all shape how a lineup performs, giving players plenty of room to experiment without slowing down the game's quick, playful pace.

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