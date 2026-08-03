Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Crumble

CookieRun: Crumble Officially Launches On Mobile Devices

After being teased a few months ago, CookieRun: Crumble has officially been launched on mobile for iOS, Android, and the Galaxy Store.

Article Summary CookieRun: Crumble is now available on iOS, Android, and the Galaxy Store, bringing Devsisters’ new mobile RPG to players.

Lead the Crumble Mercenary Guild in Dessert World, building squads, planning battles, and facing the Crystal-hunting Implant Order.

Build teams of up to 12 Cookies, mix roles and Pets, and use deck-building and auto-battler strategy to shape every fight.

CookieRun: Crumble features Arena, Plaque Tower, Daily Dungeons, and Crumble Dungeon for progression, rankings, and rewards.

Devsisters have launched their latest mobile game in the CookieRun franchise, as CookieRun: Crumble has made its way to mobile devices this week. If you haven't played the game yet, you're thrust into the role of a lead for a growing Cookie army, as you'll need to plan with your troops how to handle the incoming battles with character progression, deck-building, and quick auto-battler combat mechanics. We have more details on the game here as it is available on iOS, Android, and the Galaxy Store.

CookieRun: Crumble Launches For Mobile Today

Crumble sends players into the Dessert World as part of the Crumble Mercenary Guild, a group taking on everything from small errands to messy fights across the kingdom. Between scraping together enough bounty money to get by, their biggest headache comes from the Implant Order, a villainous faction digging for Crystals across the kingdom to bankroll their mysterious ambitions.

Players begin with the three members of the Crumble Mercenary Guild: Dark Cherry Cookie, Grapevine Cookie, and Berry Yogurt Cookie. From there, they can build and command teams of up to 12 Cookies, strategizing the best possible lineup before each battle. Cookie roles, character skills, Pets, and team chemistry all shape how a lineup performs, giving players plenty of room to experiment without slowing down the game's quick, playful pace.

Cookie and Pet team-building: Build teams of up to 12 Cookies and combine their roles, skills, and abilities. Pets add Companion Effects that can change the course of a fight, along with Ownership Effects that provide permanent stat boosts.

Build teams of up to 12 Cookies and combine their roles, skills, and abilities. Pets add Companion Effects that can change the course of a fight, along with Ownership Effects that provide permanent stat boosts. Alternate takes on familiar Cookies: Meet dimensional versions of CookieRun favorites, including Oven Wanderer Cookie, Brightseeker Cookie, and Readyberry Cookie.

Meet dimensional versions of CookieRun favorites, including Oven Wanderer Cookie, Brightseeker Cookie, and Readyberry Cookie. Crumble Dungeon: Send every Cookie in your collection into one large-scale battle against the Holy Golden Drop and compete for rankings based on total damage dealt.

Send every Cookie in your collection into one large-scale battle against the Holy Golden Drop and compete for rankings based on total damage dealt. Daily Dungeons: Take on different stages to earn the resources needed to grow Cookies and strengthen teams, with bigger rewards available at higher levels.

Take on different stages to earn the resources needed to grow Cookies and strengthen teams, with bigger rewards available at higher levels. Plaque Tower: Climb the tower one floor at a time, with special gimmick stages that require players to rethink their decks instead of relying on stats alone.

Climb the tower one floor at a time, with special gimmick stages that require players to rethink their decks instead of relying on stats alone. Arena: Compete against other players by building teams around strong Cookie combinations, climbing the rankings, and earning rewards along the way.

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