Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: CookieRun: Crumble, CookieRun: Kingdom

CookieRun: Kingdom & CookieRun: Crumble Receive Massive Updates

Devsisters ate two cookies in one bite as they released massive updates for both CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: Crumble at the same time.

Article Summary CookieRun: Kingdom expands Timeline of Fate with Episode 11, sending Golden Cheese Cookie into Burning Spice Cookie's past.

CookieRun: Kingdom adds Beast Cookie Rajapendra of Mortality, Epic healer Mogra Cookie, and a new co-op raid.

CookieRun: Crumble debuts Princess Bari Cookie, Moon Rabbit Cookie, and Candy Shade Pouch to strengthen rosters.

CookieRun: Crumble also launches Rumble Arena, Dimensional Rift, and Daily Dungeon expansion through Stage 770.

Devsisters have released two updates this week for two different CookieRun titles, with new content in both CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: Crumble. The shorthand for Kingdom is that they're diving into Episode 11 of the Timeline of Fate story with a Beast Cookie, an Epic healer, and a co-op raid to keep you busy for the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Crumble adds two new Cookies to the mix, along with a new Pet, and two modes for competitive and endgame players. We have more details from the developers on both below, as the content is now live.

CookieRun: Kingdom

Episode 11 of Timeline of Fate, "Flames that Devour the Ages," sends Golden Cheese Cookie into Burning Spice Cookie's memories to try to restore a kingdom devastated by war.

Introducing Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality , a Beast Cookie whose Fire Centipede burns all enemies, burrows underground, then resurfaces to apply The Brand of Mortality to every enemy Cookie, even ones immune to damage.

, a Beast Cookie whose Fire Centipede burns all enemies, burrows underground, then resurfaces to apply The Brand of Mortality to every enemy Cookie, even ones immune to damage. Welcome Mogra Cookie , an Epic healer whose scroll heals and shields the whole team, then spends her Story Records to stun enemy monsters and spread a story to allies that grows stronger the more records she's stacked.

, an Epic healer whose scroll heals and shields the whole team, then spends her Story Records to stun enemy monsters and spread a story to allies that grows stronger the more records she's stacked. Step into the Rajapendra of Mortality Raid , a cooperative battle mode featuring the massive and uncontrollable Rajapendra. Players form teams to battle the boss throughout each season while contributing to server-wide progress and earning rewards.

, a cooperative battle mode featuring the massive and uncontrollable Rajapendra. Players form teams to battle the boss throughout each season while contributing to server-wide progress and earning rewards. Embrace of Jasmine Flames, a Legendary Costume for Burning Spice Cookie.

CookieRun: Crumble

Crumble's update brings two Cookies and a Pet to the roster, along with cross-server competition and a challenge mode for players who want to turn their endgame up a notch.

Recruit Princess Bari Cookie , a Fire-type TSSR Cookie who guides lost souls to the afterlife. She charges the enemy with the highest Attack, then protects herself and allied Charge Cookies with souls that damage nearby enemies.

, a Fire-type TSSR Cookie who guides lost souls to the afterlife. She charges the enemy with the highest Attack, then protects herself and allied Charge Cookies with souls that damage nearby enemies. Check out Moon Rabbit Cookie's Pampered with Persimmon , a Grass-type SSR Tank who body-slams enemies, then turns into a giant rice cake rabbit that deals further damage to nearby enemies and lowers their Attack and Critical Hit percentages.

, a Grass-type SSR Tank who body-slams enemies, then turns into a giant rice cake rabbit that deals further damage to nearby enemies and lowers their Attack and Critical Hit percentages. Pair up with Candy Shade Pouch , an SSR Pet that raises allies' Lift Resistance and Max HP.

, an SSR Pet that raises allies' Lift Resistance and Max HP. Battle it out in Rumble Arena , a seasonal competitive mode where Mercenary Cookies from every server face off. Each season has its own passive effect, and Rumble Arena Medals earned in the mode can be traded for exclusive rewards.

, a seasonal competitive mode where Mercenary Cookies from every server face off. Each season has its own passive effect, and Rumble Arena Medals earned in the mode can be traded for exclusive rewards. Push past the main stages in Dimensional Rift , a boss-only challenge for Mercenary Cookies who have cleared every main stage. Players level up their Dimensional Energy Level to boost stats, clearing stages earns season-exclusive profile frames, and Dimension Fragments can be traded for an exclusive Pet.

, a boss-only challenge for Mercenary Cookies who have cleared every main stage. Players level up their Dimensional Energy Level to boost stats, clearing stages earns season-exclusive profile frames, and Dimension Fragments can be traded for an exclusive Pet. An expansion for all five Daily Dungeons, which now run through Stage 770.

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