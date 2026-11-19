Posted in: Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Crumble

CookieRun: Kingdom & CookieRun: Crumble Receive November Updates

Both CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: Crumble have been given updates for the month of November with some sinister twists

Article Summary CookieRun: Kingdom's November update adds Sanctum of Revelation, with Shadow Milk Cookie facing Boucheael Cookie.

CookieRun: Kingdom also adds Kingdom Policies, letting a King and four officials automate daily kingdom chores offline.

Boucheael Cookie, Traffic Candy Cookie, The Perfect Script, and two new costumes expand CookieRun: Kingdom now.

CookieRun: Crumble gets Crumb Clash, plus five new Cookies and two new Pets in its latest live November update.

Devsisters has released two new updates this week for separate titles, as both CookieRun: Kingdom and CookieRun: Crumble have some new content to carry them to the end of the year. Starting with Kingdom, the Sanctum of Revelation sees the Shadow Milk Cookie jump into the Cathedral of the First and face off with Boucheael Cookie, an archangel who wakes from a long slumber. Meanwhile, in Crumble, the mercenary cookies are flat broke, but have come up with a plan to make some extra dough. We have details on both titles below as the content is live in both.

CookieRun: Kingdom Sees The Boucheael Cookie in Sanctum of Revelation

Aside from the story, today's update brings a massive update to kingdom-building. With Kingdom Policies, players can now appoint a King and up to four officials, and those officials take care of daily chores around the kingdom on a schedule, even while the player is offline. This update also introduces:

Sanctum of Revelation, a new story episode where Shadow Milk Cookie faces the cathedral's trials

Boucheael Cookie, a Legendary healer who protects her team inside a sanctuary and sounds the Clarion of Omen when she's about to fall, turning briefly invulnerable before healing

Traffic Candy Cookie, a whip-wielding enforcer who stuns monsters and strengthens certain allies

The Perfect Script, a stage-themed battle twist that casts a team's two strongest Cookies as Lead Actors and the rest as Supporting Actors, with a tactical skill, Sigil of Salvation, to temporarily clear the penalties

Two new costumes for White Lily Cookie (Sacred Flower of the Land) and Elder Faerie Cookie (First Breath of the Heavens)

CookieRun: Crumble Heads To The Crumb Clash

CookieRun: Crumble, which launched in July, follows a squad of down-on-their-luck mercenary Cookies, and in this update… well… they're broke. How can they fix that, you might ask? Their plan is to hire part-time workers to grab territory across the map, which kicks off a seasonal competitive mode, called Crumb Clash, where players compete to capture portals and climb to higher regions. This update also introduces:

Five new Cookies, led by Moonlight Cookie's Crescent Guardian, a support who chain-heals struggling allies, and Sea Fairy Cookie's Rippling Moonlight, who launches groups of enemies into the air

Two new Pets, including one that shields the team at the start of each battle

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