Posted in: Cookie Run: Kingdom, Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: CookieRun

CookieRun: Kingdom Officially Launches The Dragontongue Song Update

CookieRun: Kingdom has launched the Dragontongue Song Update, bringing with it several new items and a brand-new island adventure.

Article Summary CookieRun: Kingdom's Dragontongue Song Update adds Ananas Dragon Cookie and advances the Timeline of Fate saga.

Players journey to Pineapple Island to seek ancient dragon power and battle a spreading threat across Beast-Yeast.

New CookieRun: Kingdom combat features include Primordial Ravens, revives, dangerous fog, and the Word of Life skill.

Golden Harvest, Duel of Destiny, and Glorious Voyage return with fresh challenges, strategy, and rewards.

Devsisters have launched a new update for the mobile game CookieRun: Kingdom, as the Dragontongue Song Update has officially gone live. This update brings with it the second Dragon Cookie to join the game's playable roster, as they introduce the Ananas Dragon Cookie, while also continuing the Timeline of Fate saga. You'll find yourself on a new journey as you head to the Pineapple Island looking for ancient dragon power to combat a new threat spreading across Beast-Yeast. We have the finer details of what to expect in the update below before you update the game on iOS or Android.

Snag The Ananas Dragon Cookie in CookieRun: Kingdom's Dragontongue Song Update

A story chapter that sends players to Pineapple Island, where the Cookies search for ancient dragon power as a threat spreads across Beast-Yeast.

Ananas Dragon Cookie, a fan-favorite character and only the second Dragon Cookie to become playable in CookieRun: Kingdom. In battle, Ananas Dragon Cookie transforms into a golden dragon, shields allies, frightens enemies, and comes crashing down from the sky with serious force.

Battle mechanics tied to the story, including Primordial Ravens that blanket the battlefield in dangerous fog and bring defeated enemies back into the fight.

Word of Life is a tactical skill that helps players turn the tide by damaging corrupted enemies, stopping enemy revivals, and protecting the team when Ananas Dragon Cookie is in the lineup.

A Legendary Costume for Wind Archer Cookie, Raven of the Endless Night, giving the beloved archer a darker, corrupted look.

Golden Harvest is a roguelike deck-building mini-game where players help Custard Cookie III rebuild the kingdom by producing goods, stacking smart item combinations, and collecting as many Golden Cheeseballs as possible.

The return of Duel of Destiny, a limited-time strategy mode where every player starts on equal footing and builds their team during battle. This season puts Ananas Dragon Cookie against Wind Archer Cookie's corrupted form.

The Glorious Voyage is a returning naval trading event where players set sail, visit islands, trade goods, choose Cookie Captains, and collect seasonal rewards.

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