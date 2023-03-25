CORSAIR Reveals New Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED Monitor CORSAIR has revealed a brand new OLED gaming monitor this week as they have released the Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED Monitor.

CORSAIR unveiled a brand new gaming monitor this week as they continue the OLED movement with their new Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED Monitor. The monitor itself is a step up from a lot of their other items in the same line, as they are combining the latest in LG OLED display tech with their own brand of performance and style for the needs of gamers looking for a high-performance OLED that will satisfy their gaming needs. Including having some amazing black levels, self-lit OLED pixels, a 240Hz refresh rate, and more. We have more from the company below about the new monitor as we're waiting on a price and a release date for it.

"Continuing the close partnership between CORSAIR and LG Display, the Xeneon 27 OLED boasts a cutting edge 3rd generation OLED panel with META Technology featuring Micro Lens Array (MLA). This innovative new technology places a focal lens to enhance brightness in front of every pixel, boosting brightness far beyond previous generation OLED panels and delivering breathtaking color vibrancy. HDR10, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, and 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut ensure that the brightest highlights, darkest details, and most nuanced colors are presented beautifully, whatever you're playing, watching, or creating."

"The Xeneon 27 OLED boasts rapid response times that leave previous generation gaming monitors behind. Up to 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and 0.01ms Pixel on/off time all but eliminate motion blur, for class-leading gaming performance compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. The Xeneon 27 OLED also offers a wide range of customization options. With 60° of swivel, 22° of tilt, 100mm (3.94in) of height adjustment, the ability to rotate 90° on its stand in either direction or to be mounted on a monitor arm via its standard VESA mount, it's easy to integrate the Xeneon 27 OLED into an existing setup, or make it the showpiece of a new one."

"Whether your setup is PC first or console inclusive, the CORSAIR Xeneon 27 OLED has all the connections you need. A pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB Type-C DP Alt-Mode input allows it to be connected to 4 different devices at once (and two displayed simultaneously with picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture), while a USB 3.1 Type-C port and four USB 3.1 ports make it easy to connect the Xeneon 27 OLED to full-equipped computers. The front accessible controls also include an innovative proximity sensor to guide you to the correct button for Power ON/OFF, Input Select, as well as the On Screen Display (OSD) joystick controller. As with its stable-mate, the Xeneon FLEX 45 OLED, the Xeneon 27 OLED features an array of burn-in protection techniques to maintain a clean image, even following extended overlay, UI, or operating system use, backed by a comprehensive three-year Zero Dead Pixel and Zero Burn In warranty."