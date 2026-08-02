Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Cosmic Cowboy, Mugen Gaming, Vala Foundry

Cosmic Cowboy Will Receive An Official English Edition

The Japanese bounty-hunting game Cosmic Cowboy is getting an English edition via a crowdfunding campaign, so it likely won’t arrive until 2027.

Article Summary Cosmic Cowboy is getting an official English edition through a new partnership between Mugen Gaming and Vala Foundry.

The sci-fi board game casts players as bounty hunters racing across the galaxy to capture criminals and earn rewards.

Originally released in Japan, Cosmic Cowboy blends quick turns, crew deployment, upgrades, and clever strategy.

The English edition is complete and heading to Kickstarter, with the crowdfunded release likely arriving in 2027.

Mugen Gaming and Vala Foundry have come together to announced an English Edition of Cosmic Cowboy is currently in the works. If you're not familiar with this one, the game has you and your friends playing as bounty hunters in space, as you race across the galaxy to chase them down and collect rewards for various criminals at large. The title was originally released as a Japanese board game, but now it's getting a translated edition as it expands into multiple countries. The catch to this one is that they're doing a crowdfunding campaign before they publish it, which means we probably won't see it until 2027. You can check out mroe details and a couple of quotes below.

Cosmic Cowboy Soon To Receive an English Edition

Created by Japanese game designer Hayato Kisaragi, Cosmic Cowboy challenges players to strategically deploy their crew, upgrade planets, and take on increasingly dangerous criminals to earn valuable bounties. Each round, players choose an action, move their captain, deploy hired hands, and collect rewards as they compete to become the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter. After eight rounds, the bounty hunter with the most victory tokens earns the title of the Cosmic Cowboy. With quick turns, meaningful decisions, and a playful sci-fi setting, Cosmic Cowboy offers an experience that is easy to learn while rewarding clever strategy.

Following the success of their collaboration on En-nichi, Mugen Gaming and Vala Foundry have once again partnered to deliver a faithful English localization that preserves the personality, humor, and visual style of the original game while making it accessible to a wider audience. With development complete, the team is now focused on bringing the game to players through Kickstarter.

"This is one of those games that deserves to be discovered and loved by English-speaking players around the world," said Ai Namima-Davidson, Co-Owner of Mugen Gaming. "From Miura's stunning artwork to innovative game design by N2, who is known for the 'Age of' series, Cosmic Cowboy immediately stood out to us. Working with Vala Foundry has enabled us to shine a light on this incredible game and introduce it to a much wider audience."

"From the moment we played Cosmic Cowboy, we knew it had something special," said Grant Mielke, CEO of Vala Foundry. "It has incredible table presence, clever gameplay, and a style that's impossible to ignore. We're excited to help introduce this hidden gem from Japan to players around the world."

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