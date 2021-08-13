Cosmo's Quickstop Will Be Released On August 18th

Indie developer and publisher Big Sir Games revealed today that Cosmo's Quickstop will be coming to Steam next Wednesday. If you dig the service life and sci-fi craziness, this will be the game for you as you'll be managing the outer space equivalent of a 7-Eleven. Do your best to maintain the place, keep it stocked, severe everyone who comes through, and try not to get see the place blow up in the process. We got more info for you on the game below.

As the newest employee of Cosmo's Quickstop, it's your job to provide stellar customer service to the strangest creatures in the galaxy. From pumping gas to cleaning the glorp room, every wacky, time-based minigame presents a distinct and frantic challenge to keep customers happy. Your skills in multitasking will be your keys to success! Feel overwhelmed? Team up with a friend in split-screen, local co-op mode, or fly solo if you think you have what it takes to run the most popular pitstop along Route 66 Million! Try it with Steam's Remote Play Together for some good socially distanced fun!

Your Uncle Cosmo is getting a little old to be doing the heavy lifting at Cosmo's Quickstop, so here's where you come in! Starting with a tiny, run-down, and unprofitable gas station, your goal will be to turn it into the best tourist trap in the galaxy. You'll gain access to an ever-increasing variety of amenities for your customers to enjoy, as well as ways to upgrade and expand your station. But you're not the only one who wants to turn a profit in this quadrant!

Each amenity comes with it's own bizarre perks and challenges. Not a fan of the gift shop? Swap it at the end of the day for an animatronic band to entertain your customers for a while! Each day, you'll learn about what's going on in your quadrant of the universe and plan your rest stop accordingly. You certainly don't want to be caught unprepared for hordes of customers coming through after a reptile convention! You get to choose the best money-making strategy to prove that you're the best in the business. Each amenity in your gas station requires maintenance, by way of mini-game. Individually, each mini-game is quick and simple, but as customers pour in, you will find yourself frantically juggling these easy tasks. As you gain experience using each amenity, new abilities will unlock to make it more profitable… but also more challenging!