Posted in: Board Games, Games, Mantic, Tabletop | Tagged: Halo: Campaign Evolved - The Board Game, Halo: Flashpoint

Covenant Added to Halo: Flashpoint The Upcoming Board Game

Mantic Games has added the Covenant to Halo: Flashpoint in a new expansion, while showing off the upcoming board game release.

Article Summary Halo: Flashpoint adds the Covenant in the Judgement expansion, bringing the Human-Covenant War to the tabletop.

Judgement includes High Prophet of Regret, Sangheili Honor Guard, Rangers, Hunters, and Sergeant Major Johnson.

The Halo: Flashpoint Judgement box also packs rules, cards, tokens, faction dice, and a new 3D combat zone.

Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game is now up for pre-order with solo or two-player narrative missions.

Mantic Games has revealed a couple of items for their Halo titles: the Covenant have arrived in Halo: Flashpoint, and they also showcased the upcoming board game. First off, the new Judgement expansion (yes, spelled that way) will add several units from the Human-Covenant War to the tabletop title. This includes the High Prophet of Regret, Sangheili Honor Guard, Sangheili Rangers, Mgalekgolo Hunters, and some additional fun units. They've also added Sergeant Major Johnson as a playable character. Meanwhile, Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game has been put up for pre-order, offering a different kind of Halo experience as you play as Master Chief, battling Covenant forces across multiple narrative missions.

The Covenant Have Arrived in Halo: Flashpoint – Judgement

Since Halo: Flashpoint's launch, the UNSC and the Banished have clashed across skirmish tabletops around the world in fierce, fast-paced combat. The game has continued to grow in popularity and depth through regular new releases – most recently the UNSC Marines, Grunts, and Jackals in the current Zeta Halo wave. For many players, one question has remained at the top of the list, however: when would they be able to recreate battles from the Human-Covenant War?

That question is now answered with Judgement, Halo: Flashpoint's next big-box faction expansion and the first Covenant-focused release in the range so far. Following on from previous major expansions, Rise of the Banished and Feet First Into Hell, this set opens up a third exciting faction for players to explore. The Covenant is a vast religious hegemony made up of multiple alien species and led by the San'Shyuum Prophets. At war with humanity's UNSC from 2525 to 2552, the Covenant stands among the most iconic antagonists in the entire Halo franchise.

Judgement features 19 highly detailed plastic miniatures, including a host of brand-new additions to the Halo tabletop range including the High Prophet of Regret, the San'Shyuum, Sangheili Honour Guard, Sangheili Rangers, alongside towering Mgalekgolo Hunters – plus the other core units needed to flesh out a Covenant-era force. The box also contains a new full-color 3D combat zone designed to connect directly with the arena from the Halo: Flashpoint starter set, enabling larger-scale Big Team Battle games. Alongside these miniatures and terrain pieces, players will find all the cards, tokens, rules, and accessories needed to bring the Covenant to the battlefield – including exclusive faction dice.

Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game

Since the launch of Halo: Flashpoint, players have fought fast-paced multiplayer battles around the world. Now, Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game offers a different kind of Halo experience: a narrative-driven adventure centred on the Master Chief himself. Designed for either one or two players, the game places players in the role of the Master Chief as they battle the Covenant across a series of interconnected scenarios. Covenant forces can be controlled by a second player or by the game's ruleset, making it suitable for both competitive and solo play. Featuring challenging missions and tactical decision-making throughout, Halo: Campaign Evolved – The Board Game offers a new way for Halo fans to experience humanity's war against the Covenant on the tabletop.

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