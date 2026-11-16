Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cozy Marbles, Jelle’s Marble Runs, Mythwright

Cozy Marbles Adds Jelle's Marble Runs DLC In New Crossover

Developer Mythwright partnered with YouTube channel Jelle's Marble Runs to bring a crossover DLC to Cozy Marbles, now available for $4.

Article Summary Cozy Marbles teams with Jelle’s Marble Runs for a new DLC crossover, the Jelle’s Marble Runs Supporter Pack.

The $4 Jelle’s Marble Runs DLC adds multiple teams, themed maps, and cheering marble crowds to Cozy Marbles.

A free Cozy Marbles update includes nine courses inspired by iconic Jelle’s Marble Runs Marbula One tracks.

Players can race famous Jelle’s Marble Runs teams, build custom courses, and share creations through Steam Workshop.

Mythwright has formed a new partnership with the popular YouTube channel Jelle's Marble Runs for a special crossover DLC in Cozy Marbles. Simply called the Jelle's Marble Runs Supporter Pack, the content includes multiple teams and maps from the marble competition series in the title, as well as crowds of marbles cheering on their favorite teams in the arena. You can see and read more about the DLC here, as the content is now available for $4.

Bring The Tracks and Teams of Jelle's Marble Runs To Your Cozy Home

For even more Jelle, update your base game for a free update that lets you race across nine new courses inspired by Jelle's Marble Runs' iconic Marbula One tracks – Aquamaring, Hivedrive, Midnight Bay, Minty Mania, Momotorway, Savage Speedway, Shortcircuit, Sleet Street and Stardust Accelerator – and see which of your marbles comes out on top!

"As a huge fan of Jelle, partnering with Jelle's Marble Runs to bring a slice of his magic to the world of Cozy Marbles has been a dream come true," said Tim Reiter, creator of Cozy Marbles. "It's so exciting to give players the opportunity to race iconic Marbula One teams across tracks inspired by Jelle's courses (or even build their own!), and I can't wait to see what our amazing community creates."

About Cozy Marbles

Cozy Marbles is a laid-back marble run sim that lets players build masterful marble runs and showstopping courses. Discover a rich library of parts and tinker with freeform construction tools to create your perfect marble run, from looping ASMR courses to high-speed marble races. Place spirals, twists, boosters, and drops; use cannons to launch your marbles across the track, and even make music with xylophone blocks! Share your own courses and import other players' creations via the in-game Steam Workshop integration, as you take on in-game challenges and enjoy a comfy, cozy marble run toybox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!