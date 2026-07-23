Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mandragora, ReStory

Cozy Repair Sim ReStory Officially Comes Out On August 6

Fix up everyone's electronics in the cozy repair simulator ReStory, as the game has been confirmed for launch on August 6.

Article Summary ReStory launches August 6, bringing its cozy electronics repair sim and Y2K nostalgia to players after a popular demo.

Run a small repair shop, restore retro devices, manage finances, and browse a Y2K-style web for spare parts.

ReStory features hands-on cleaning, part replacement, and repairs for consoles, phones, cameras, and appliances.

Customer choices shape ReStory’s branching story, with multiple endings and officially licensed Atari consoles.

Developer Mandragora and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed the launch date for their cozy repair game ReStory, as it will arrive on August 6. The game has had a pretty successful run with the free demo that was released a short time ago, as players repair Y2K-era electronics from a small shop in the city. Now the game finally has a solid release date, as we'll see it arrive in a couple of weeks. You can check out the latest trailer and screenshots here as we wait for the launch.

Repair What You Can During The Y2K Era In ReStory

In this game, you run an electronics repair shop, meticulously restore nostalgic Y2K-era devices, including officially licensed Atari consoles, and interact with customers to experience a branching storyline with multiple endings that depend on your choices. Greet customers, take their devices in for repairs, manage your finances, and surf the web for spare parts. Relax and enjoy running your own small shop in a game created with love and respect for the one-of-a-kind vibe of the Japanese urban life in the mid-2000s.

Fix a variety of nostalgic devices inspired by iconic game consoles, handhelds, phones, cameras, music players, and home appliances. Carefully take each gadget apart, clean it, replace faulty parts, and assemble it back together using your trusty toolset. The way you interact with each customer can change their lives forever. Will you report on a disturbing find inside the former gangster's phone, or help a lovestruck student confess to his crush? Make your own choices and see how they impact the branching storyline.

Relaxing electronics repair shop management

A wide range of nostalgic 2000s devices to repair

In-depth device cleaning and restoration system

Y2K-era web browser to hunt for spare parts

A variety of in-person and online orders to fulfill

Multiple tools for device repairs

Iconic Atari consoles, officially licensed for the game

Customers with unique stories and dialogues

Replayable branching storyline with choices impacting the ending

A distinct, chill vibe of urban life in Japan

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