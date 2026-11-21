Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Crazy Taxi: World Tour Reveals Final International Map

SEGA has shown off the final international map being added to Crazy Taxi: World Tour, as the game will take players through India.

Article Summary SEGA revealed India as the final international map for Crazy Taxi: World Tour, rounding out the game’s global lineup.

The India map includes City, Countryside, and Industrial zones, each with different routes, challenges, and riders.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour follows Axel as he chases the group that stole his taxi across five cities around the world.

The game also brings back Arcade Mode, alongside side missions, vehicle customization, and online multiplayer modes.

SEGA revealed the last addition to the international maps for Crazy Taxi: World Tour this week, as we're headed to India in the final stretch. Players will be able to zoom through several cities across the country, where there are plenty of warm, welcoming people and a ton of sights to see, including ancient temples and the Taj Mahal. The map will include three distinct zones: City, Countryside, and Industrial, each with its own challenges and customers looking to get around by taxi. Enjoy the trailer and images here as the game is still slated for a 20207 launch.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour

It's time for crazy driving, crazy adventure, and crazy money! Crazy Taxi is back and going global! In this new high-octane adventure, follow Axel as he chases down the mysterious masked villains who stole his beloved taxi. Tackle extreme missions around the world all while earning some CRAZY money! Play as Axel in an all-new, high-octane adventure as he sets out to recover his stolen taxi and chase down a mysterious organization causing chaos around the world. Race through iconic locations and tackle extreme missions in the long-awaited return of the classic series.

Extreme Driving: Perform outrageous drifts, catch insane air, and drive at crazy speeds across five different cities as you work to deliver passengers and complete a variety of missions and challenges.

Perform outrageous drifts, catch insane air, and drive at crazy speeds across five different cities as you work to deliver passengers and complete a variety of missions and challenges. World Tour Campaign: Embark on a globetrotting adventure to recover Axel's stolen car from a mysterious group of international car thieves in a compelling story-driven campaign. Encounter quirky characters, tackle a variety of missions, and navigate diverse terrain across five unique cities around the world.

Embark on a globetrotting adventure to recover Axel's stolen car from a mysterious group of international car thieves in a compelling story-driven campaign. Encounter quirky characters, tackle a variety of missions, and navigate diverse terrain across five unique cities around the world. Play Your Way: From transporting passengers at top speed to tackling unique side missions and odd jobs across dynamic maps, there are countless ways to drive crazy and rake in big money. Unlock a wide variety of vehicles and customization options to create your own one-of-a-kind ride.

From transporting passengers at top speed to tackling unique side missions and odd jobs across dynamic maps, there are countless ways to drive crazy and rake in big money. Unlock a wide variety of vehicles and customization options to create your own one-of-a-kind ride. Modernizing A Classic: The classic gameplay of Crazy Taxi is back and better than ever! Revisit the thrills of the original games in Arcade Mode, featuring a pulse-pounding race against the clock to earn the most cash possible.

The classic gameplay of Crazy Taxi is back and better than ever! Revisit the thrills of the original games in Arcade Mode, featuring a pulse-pounding race against the clock to earn the most cash possible. Multiplayer Madness: Turn up the crazy and show off your outrageous driving skills against your friends or online competitors around the world and across platforms in multiple action-packed multiplayer modes.

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