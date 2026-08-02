Posted in: Games | Tagged: PHL Collective, reepshow

Creepshow Officially confirmed For August 13 Launch

After being teased for a summer release, DreadXP finally confirmed that Creepshow will officially be released on August 13 on Steam.

Article Summary Creepshow officially launches August 13 on Steam, giving DreadXP’s anthology horror game a confirmed summer release date.

Developed by PHL Collective with Brian Clarke, Creepshow channels the AMC series with scares, dark humor, and comic-book dread.

Players follow Danny and his friends as a mall trip spirals into sinister secrets tied to his missing father and The Reader.

Creepshow blends psychological horror, pulp-inspired visuals, and shocking anthology-style stories where every ending hits hard.

DreadXP and PHL Collective, working with AMC Global Media, have finally confirmed that the Creepshow video game will launch on August 13. Previously teased for a summer release, we now have a date set for the horror game based on the AMC series, as you'll experience living through a classic pulp comic book full of absolute terror. We have more details here as the game will arrive in two weeks on PC via Steam.

The Creepshow Horror Game Will Be Released This August

Inspired by the hit television series executive-produced by horror legend Greg Nicotero, the game brings the franchise's signature blend of wicked scares, twisted humor, and comic-book style dread into a new medium. Developed by PHL with creative direction from Brian Clarke (The Mortuary Assistant), Creepshow embraces the spirit of the beloved anthology franchise through self-contained tales of terror, delivering dramatic gameplay and shocking surprises.

Follow Danny and his friends as a bad day at the mall turns into something much, much worse. Their search for the truth of what happened to Danny's father turns dark as they uncover sinister secrets. Fate brings Danny to The Reader, a mysterious fortune-teller, who has a taste for treacherous tales. Expect pulp-inspired visuals, a tone that plays up the camp without losing its wit, and endings that hit hard. The horror here isn't just trying to scare you… It's about enjoying the whole thing a little too much.

From psychological horror to the blackest of humor, players will step into stories where death is often the least of their worries. Follow Danny and his friends as they search for the truth of what happened to Danny's father, which quickly turns dark as they uncover sinister secrets. Fate brings Danny to The Reader, a mysterious fortune-teller, who has a taste for treacherous tales.

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