Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Charting the Unknown

Crimson Desert Launches Charting the Unknown DLC on October 15

Crimson Desert is getting a massive DLC this Fall, as Charting the Unknown will add a new adventure starting on October 15.

Article Summary Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown launches October 15, adding a major new DLC adventure beyond Pywel’s shores.

Players can sail to uncharted islands, dive for underwater treasures, and uncover sunken ruins and hidden mysteries.

Crimson Desert’s new DLC introduces tougher land and sea enemies, pushing players into some of their hardest battles yet.

Upgraded housing, rentable facilities, and new storylines let players build a life in Pywel while shaping Kliff’s path.

Pearl Abyss revealed the first major DLC being added to Crimson Desert, as a new mysterious adventure awaits in Charting the Unknown. The DLC will send players on a new excursion across the wastelands to an unknown region, where the spark of the game's namesake comes from. Not to mention being able to do more in the kingdom, such as building your own castle to live in, and having more experiences throughout the day with the townsfolk. We have more info from the team here, as the DLC will be released on October 15.

Enter a Mysterious Realm With Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown

Beyond Pywel's shores, a new adventure awaits. Players can take command of their own ship and set sail across the ocean to explore uncharted islands and discover what lies beyond the familiar coastlines. Beneath the waves, they can uncover underwater treasures, sunken ruins, and hidden mysteries, opening new paths for exploration and discovery. Danger awaits both above and below the surface. New threats emerge across land and sea, bringing formidable foes and dangerous challenges to overcome. Players can adapt their tactics to each situation as they face some of their most demanding battles yet.

The Charting the Unknown DLC also offers new ways to make a home and build a life in Pywel. With the upgraded housing mode, players can create and customize a home that reflects their individual tastes and personality. They can also rent and manage a variety of facilities to grow their fortune and also forge deeper bonds with the people of Pywel for a richer everyday life experience in the world. New stories will also unfold across Pywel, spanning an ominous presence in the desert, a dangerous political conflict, a journey beyond time, and an ancient secret beneath the waves. Players will follow Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane as they forge their own paths forward, discover their purpose, and shape their destinies.

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