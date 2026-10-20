Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Charting the Unknown

Crimson Desert Shows Off The New "Charting the Unknown" DLC

Crimson Desert released a new video this week, showing off the upcoming content for their next DLC: Charting the Unknown.

Article Summary Crimson Desert Enhanced's Charting the Unknown DLC launches October 29 with new storylines for Kliff, Damiane, and Oongka.

Explore the Great Ocean of Pywel in Crimson Desert, build and customize ships, conquer islands, and dive for ruins.

Charting the Unknown expands Crimson Desert housing with deeper building tools, castle ownership, romance, and marriage.

Crimson Desert pre-orders include the Charter's Diving Set and Light Diving Set, plus a new Boss Gauntlet challenge.

Pearl Abyss dropped a new video showcasing the next DLC coming to Crimson Desert Enhanced, as players will be Charting the Unknown. The content will bring about several new stories that involve exploring the Great Ocean of Pywel, as well as seeing expanded housing, romance and marriage options, new business options, and a mighty Boss Gauntlet. Enjoy the overview video above along with the finer details below, as the DLC will be released on October 29.

Crimson Desert Enhanced Heads Underwater As Part Of Charting the Unknown

In Charting the Unknown, the stories of the main characters, Kliff, Damiane, and Oongka, continue as each sets out to forge their own path. Along the way, they will encounter allies and threats, both old and new, as they chart their own course forward. Besides the character-focused stories, a new explorable region, the Great Ocean of Pywel, and an accompanying storyline is available with the DLC. Players can unlock shipbuilding, gather resources to construct their own vessel, and customize it before setting sail across the Great Ocean to explore its distinct islands. There, players can defeat enemy forces, establish new strongholds alongside their Greymane comrades, and earn rewards for venturing beyond familiar shores. More secrets lie beneath the surface, where new underwater traversal methods let players dive below the waves to uncover sunken ruins, treasure, and resources.

Charting the Unknown also brings new ways to build a life in Pywel. By earning the trust of certain characters, players can develop romantic relationships and eventually get married. Close companions may also drop by the Greymane Camp to spend some time together, bringing new life to the camp. On the customization side, housing has been significantly expanded. Beyond interior decoration, players can design the structure of their residence from the ground up, including the placement of walls, windows, and other structural elements. Additionally, once certain castles have been liberated, players can claim them and decorate their interiors, turning a hard-won stronghold into a place of their own.

All players who pre-order will receive the in-game Charter's Diving Set and Charter's Light Diving Set.

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