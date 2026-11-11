Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Battle Of The Bards, Critical Role Foundation

Critical Role Announces New "Battle of the Bards" Charity Livestream

Critical Role will be holding a "Battle of the Bards" charity livestream with Tom Morello, K. Flay, Wayne Brady, Blake Roman and Thot Squad

Article Summary Critical Role’s Battle of the Bards charity livestream airs November 17 as a special one-shot set in Exandria.

Matthew Mercer GMs while Sam Riegel and Ashley Johnson join Tom Morello, K. Flay, Wayne Brady, Blake Roman and Thot Squad.

The Critical Role Foundation fundraiser supports partner charities, with donations opening before the livestream begins.

Critical Role fans can influence the adventure live as donation goals trigger in-game events, modifiers and surprises.

Critical Role has announced a brand-new livestream event on November 17, titled "Battle of the Bards." This will be a one-shot game featuring musicians Tom Morello, K. Flay, Wayne Brady, Blake Roman, and Thot Squad, alongside CR's own Sam Riegel and Ashley Johnson, with Matthew Mercer serving as the GM. During the stream, they will be raising funds for the Critical Role Foundation, the company's non-profit wing, with the proceeds going toward several charities they support. We have a few more details below about the event, as you can donate in advance if you'd like to take part but can't watch live.

Critical Role's "Battle of the Bards" Charity Livestream Happens November 17

Set in Exandria, Battle of the Bards finds Scanlan Shorthalt hosting the concert of the era. Five performers will compete to prove they're the best bard in the land, besides Scanlan, of course, and potentially earn a spot as the opening act on his next tour. But when things go sideways, the rivals will have to put their egos aside and band together to ensure that the show must go on.

Fans won't have to wait until showtime to get involved. Starting today, November 10, viewers can donate through Stream Labs Charity to support the foundation while influencing the game before the bards take the stage and throughout the live campaign. During the broadcast, fundraising milestones and individual donations will trigger in-game events, modifiers, activations, and more, giving the community a hand in helping (or complicating) the party's adventure.

"We're beyond excited to sit at the table, raise some money for the incredible charities we support through CRF and roll some dice with these ABSOLUTE LEGENDS," said Ashley Johnson, Critical Role Foundation President. " We've been dreaming up an event like this for quite some time, and we're so excited it's finally happening!"

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