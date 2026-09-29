Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lichthund, Rockbeasts

Critical Role Signs On as Co-Publisher of Rockbeasts

Rockbeasts has got a new co-publisher as the crew at Critical Role have signed-on to help release the rock-and-roll management RPG.

Article Summary Critical Role has signed on as co-publisher for Rockbeasts, joining Lichthund to help bring the RPG to players.

The move replaces Team17 and continues Critical Role’s push into video game publishing after working on Dispatch.

Rockbeasts is a rock-and-roll management RPG set in 1990s America, where you guide a band toward fame or sellout status.

Players manage gigs, relationships, and hard choices in a branching story, with voice talent from major hit games.

Developer Lichthund has a new publisher for their upcoming game Rockbeasts, as Critical Role has signed on to help release the game. The team was originally working with Team17, but it appears they have made the switch, as they will help with promoting and getting the game out to the public. This falls in line with the company's move to help out video game developers, as they were a part of the launch of Dispatch with AdHoc Studios last year. That said, there's still no official launch date set for the game.

Critical Role Will Co-Publish Rockbeasts

You're changing the world of music. Your band's tracks are the kind of art that redefines genres. That's why you signed with a label that cares about creative freedom, right? You didn't become sellouts, did you? The road to success is a tricky one, and being a manager is a complex task. Will you help your band become rock rebels or sellouts? The choice is not always easy. Rockbeasts is set in the 90s United States, a time of grunge rock, raging capitalism, and music television.

Somebody's gotta make sure this bunch of misfits gets ready for the gig. That's where you come in. Make sure they get it together. There's real potential here, but you're gonna have to be the one that makes sure they make it through each week with a half-decent meal and a working amp. Pick the venue, prep the set, and make sure it all goes according to plan. Pull it off and the band might just finally take those first steps to fame and glory. Sure, this one was in a grimy basement, but even the rock legends had to start somewhere, right?

We drew over 100 characters and 90 locations just for you! Rockbeasts is no EP; it's a full double LP.

Every one of those characters is real; the choices you make will impact them. Your band members will change in time, and so will your relationship with them.

In Rockbeasts, the tough choices as manager will be yours. Write your own rockstar legend where your decisions will shape the story."

Featuring VO actors from games including Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Metaphor ReFantazio, Alan Wake II, and more.

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