Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, Reign Of The Weredragon

Critical Role Unveils The "Reign Of The Weredragon" Cast

Critical Role has revealed the full cast for the next Daggerheart miniseries, Reign Of The Weredragon, set to kick off on January 13, 2027

Article Summary Critical Role revealed the full Reign of the Weredragon cast for its next Daggerheart miniseries.

Chris Perkins will GM, with Luis Carazo, Robbie Daymond, Taliesin Jaffe, and Whitney Moore playing.

Reign of the Weredragon is set in Whelvia and draws from the new Daggerheart: Hope & Fear expansion.

Critical Role premieres the series January 13, 2027, with Wednesday streams on Beacon, Twitch, and YouTube.

Critical Role has unveiled the full cast for their next Daggerheart miniseries, Reign Of The Weredragon, as they have an interesting lineup for this special episode. First off, Darrington Press creative director and game designer Chris Perkins will lead the table as the Game Master for this affair, with four players from the ensemble cast: Luis Carazo, Robbie Daymond, Taliesin Jaffe, and Whitney Moore. The series will take players into a new adventure featuring content from the latest Daggerheart expansion, set to premiere on January 13, 2027, at 3pm PT, with live broadcasts every Wednesday on Beacon and Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels. We have more details below as we now wait about two months to see the show.

Critical Role Presents Reign Of The Weredragon This January

Set in Whelvia, a once-idyllic fairytale land now under the tyrannical rule of Queen Forlorne Lykona, Reign of the Weredragon follows four heroes ordained by the stars to stand against the darkness. The series draws from the campaign frame co-written by Perkins for Daggerheart: Hope & Fear, the newly released first expansion from Daggerheart, while offering fans a look at the creative process behind running the adventure. The series will feature post-episode discussions with Perkins about each session and his approach to GMing. He'll share tips and insights to demystify the process and help aspiring game masters build the confidence to gather their friends and tell stories of their own.

"I want to demystify the role of the Gamemaster and show how fun and rewarding it can be. We're going to pull back the curtain and show folks how I prepare for each session and what's going through my mind as this mini-campaign unfolds," said Perkins. "Another exciting aspect of this show is that we'll be inviting viewers to become my GM co-conspirators by soliciting their creative input. Shared storytelling is magical, and I've cast many a spell from the GM's chair. If Reign of the Weredragon inspires anyone to run a game of their own, mission accomplished!"

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