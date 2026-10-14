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Critical Role Unveils Three Dates For Its 2027 Live Shows Schedule

Critical Role heads back out on the road in 2027 for The Nerdy Best Friends Tour, as they go to Toronto, Indianapolis, and Stockholm

Article Summary Critical Role announced its 2027 Nerdy Best Friends Tour with three live shows in Toronto, Indianapolis, and Stockholm.

Each Critical Role stop features a standalone story, with Sam Riegel, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Matthew Mercer GMing.

Toronto brings the Darrington Brigade, Indianapolis spotlights Campaign 4’s Aramán, and Stockholm features Bells Hells.

Critical Role Beacon members get presale access November 4, 2026, before venue presales and the general onsale.

Critical Role has confirmed three new dates for 2027 as they will be holding live shows across the globe in what they're calling The Nerdy Best Friends Tour. Next year, Sam Riegel, Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Matthew Mercer will each take a turn as Game Master, as the Darrington Brigade heads to Toronto, Canada; the world of Campaign 4's Aramán takes center stage at GenCon in Indianapolis, Indiana; and Bells Hells will have their own adventure in Stockholm, Sweden. We have the finer details of what you can expect from all three below.

Critical Role Announces The Nerdy Best Friends Tour

What began as a simple home game among friends has turned into a worldwide community around Critical Role. The Nerdy Best Friends Tour takes that shared experience on the road, inviting Critters (the Critical Role fanbase) and newcomers alike to watch the cast roleplay LIVE! Each show will feature a different party, Game Master, and standalone story, making it an easy jumping-on point without needing to catch up on every campaign. Whether you're reuniting with familiar characters or meeting them for the first time, there's a new adventure waiting at every stop!

"With a new Game Master and cast of characters at each stop, fans in every city will get to experience a different side of Critical Role," said Brittany Walloch-Key, Critical Role's Director of Events. "We can't wait to reunite with our nerdy best friends, both at the table and in the audience!"

VIP tickets will be available for all shows, offering early entry, access to the 45-minute Q&A preshow and the best seats in the house. Subscribers to Beacon, Critical Role's membership and streaming service, will enjoy the earliest access to tickets through the platform's exclusive presale starting Wednesday, November 4th, ahead of the general on sale Friday, November 6th. Visit Beacon.tv/join for membership information.

Toronto, Canada – April 10, 2027 at Scotiabank Arena

Join Critical Role for a live Darrington Brigade adventure as Sam Riegel takes the Game Master's seat alongside Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Travis Willingham and Laura Bailey.

Beacon member presale: November 4th, 2026

Venue presale: November 5th, 2026

General on-sale: November 6th, 2026

Indianapolis, Indiana – Aug 5, 2027 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Step into the world of Aramán as Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan leads members of the Campaign 4 cast on a new adventure, live on stage.

Beacon member presale: November 4th, 2026

Venue presale: November 5th, 2026

General on-sale: November 6th, 2026

Stockholm, Sweden – Nov 9, 2027 at Avicii Arena

Bells Hells takes the stage for a Daggerheart adventure in Exandria, with Matthew Mercer as Game Master.

Beacon member presale: November 4th, 2026

Venue presale: November 5th, 2026

General on-sale: November 6th, 2026

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