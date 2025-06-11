Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CritterGarden, Minjonia Studios

CritterGarden Confirmed For Steam Release Next Week

Can you live on a planet that is devoid of life? You'll get the chance when CritterGarden is released on PC via Steam next week

Article Summary CritterGarden launches on Steam next week, letting players terraform a lifeless planet into a thriving ecosystem.

Breed and care for unique Critters, each with its own diet and evolution path on the grand tree of life.

Design vibrant gardens across nine biomes, manage resources, and unlock upgrades for efficient farming.

Complete quests and mini games with your robot companion to uncover secrets and repair your ship to escape.

Indie game developer and publisher Minjonia Studios has confirmed that CritterGarden will be released next week for PC via Steam. If you haven't seen the game yet, you play an astrobiologist who has become stranded on a lifeless planet, as you decide you're going to give this place a new chance to be sustainable and liveable. You will do your best to research, terraform, introduce life, and create an ecosystem. Enjoy the trailer here as the game comes out on June 20, 2025.

CritterGarden

Breed, feed, and collect cute Critters in this cozy, relaxing farm sim that is easy to pick up and play for all ages. Critters have complex emotional needs that must be balanced to keep them alive and happy. Critters need to eat, and each species has a unique diet. Discover new Critters by evolving the ones that are present in your garden to complete your Critter Phylogeny! Every Critter's ancestry can be traced on the grand tree of life – who knows what kinds of great beasts might descend from your humble Slimes?

Get creative! Create distinctive gardens with biome-specific needs and features, including traditional farms, cactus gardens, forests of fruit trees, and more! Unlock research upgrades to enhance the efficiency of your gardening, such as faster tools, quicker Critter breeding, and earning more currency. Paying attention to the specific evolution requirements of Critters and growing conditions of plants will help you check off every task in your journal to achieve 100% completion in growing your collection of life!

Through gardening and crafting recipes, you can create balanced ecosystems across nine unique biomes. From the desert to the arctic, manage your resources and space to support plenty of plant and Critter species. Each plant thrives in specific biomes and on suitable surface conditions! Care for your crops' unique needs, and experiment with different care techniques to see the best results in your harvest. Sow and grow your seeds, feed your Critters, and sell what's left to purchase unlockable tools, farm layouts, designs, and items that help automate and improve the efficiency of your gardening tasks!

Complete four classic arcade-style mini games to collect all necessary parts required to fix your ship and return home. Throughout your journey, your robot companion will task you with quests filled with lore and valuable rewards. Discover at your own pace why the planet you've landed on is devoid of life, along with the deeper and darker secrets your new and mysterious robot companion is hiding.

