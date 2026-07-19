Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Cross The Line, Grey Matter Games

Cross The Line Receives Promotion From Major Retailer

The tabletop board game Cross The Line got some promotion this month as Walmart named it their Game of the Month for July 2026.

Article Summary Cross The Line earns Walmart’s Game of the Month for July 2026, giving the fast-rising party game a major retail boost.

Published by Asmodee and Grey Matter Games, Cross The Line is available now for $25 through Walmart stores and online.

Cross The Line challenges players to answer personal questions on a sliding scale while others guess where they land.

Designed for ages 10+, Cross The Line delivers easy-to-learn gameplay, big laughs, and replayable social fun.

Asmodee and Grey Matter Games got some added boost this month from Walmart, as they named Cross The Line as their Game of the Month. The title has been out for a short time now and is already doing well on its own, but the box chain giving it a stamp of approval isn't a bad recommendation, either. The company has been doing this for a while with select games that they look to promote as a way of getting people into the store to buy directly from them or online. If you haven't tried it, this is a party game where you learn about each other while guessing whether people know certain things on a sliding scale. We have more details about the game for you here, as players can snatch it up for $25.

Cross The Line is Walmart's Game of the Month For July 2026

How good of a dancer are you? How bad is your road rage? What did your report card look like as a kid? In Cross the Line, you'll answer boldly honest, occasionally awkward, and always entertaining questions by secretly choosing your answer on a sliding scale. Think they know you? Think again. If they can cross your line, they score. The bolder they bet, the more they stand to gain – or lose. Whether you're calling out your roommate's pizza preferences or discovering your cousin's karaoke confidence, Cross the Line is the ultimate game for getting to know each other – and laugh while doing it!

Designed for players ages 10 and up, Cross The Line is a laugh-out-loud social party game that gets players talking, debating, and learning surprising things about each other through a series of boldly honest, occasionally awkward, and always entertaining questions.

Unique visual gameplay that's easy to learn.

Sparks surprising and hilarious conversations.

Timeless replayability with cards written by influencers and comedians.

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