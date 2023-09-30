Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: bHaptics, Crossfire: Sierra Squad, Developer Smilegate

Crossfire: Sierra Squad To Receive bHaptics Intergration

Smilegate Entertainment and bHaptics are looking to give Crossfire: Sierra Squad a far better immersive experience with the latest upgrade.

Some interesting VR news this week as developer Smilegate Entertainment has partnered with bHaptics to add new immersive content to Crossfire: Sierra Squad. The shorthand to this is that players can now utilize the company's TactSuit X40, Tactosy for Arms, and TactVisor, as they will all now respond to movements and actions in the game. You'll be able to feel and experience multiple vitro-tactile motors that send vibrations to the body as you fight across multiple missions. We have more info about it below as the update has been sent out.

"First showcased at this year's Tokyo Game Show, players can now suit up with the bHaptics TactSuit X40, Tactosy for Arms, and TactVisor for sensory exhilaration while they battle across missions. In Crossfire: Sierra Squad, players are a part of an elite paramilitary fireteam fighting a variety of crafty enemies in the search for truth. Players can choose between 13 single-player campaign missions, 50 single-player or 2-player co-op squad missions, and Horde Mode for up to 4-player co-op chaos. The bHaptics TactSuit features multiple vitro-tactile motors that send elaborate haptic vibrations customized to each VR game. On a single charge, players will enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime for a fully integrated and enhanced gaming experience on PCVR for compatible titles, such as Crossfire: Sierra Squad, which is available now on PCVR Steam Early Access as well as PSVR2. The bHaptics Tactsuit features supported in Crossfire: Sierra Squad include the following."

Directional damage sensation when getting hit by a grenade – players feel the impact starting from the ground as it travels up their body.

The tactile heartbeat slows down when players are downed. The heartbeat speeds up again at respawn.

Players feel the stimpack coursing through their bodies when used.

Directional sensations of being hit by enemies – players feel hits at the location where they are shot.

Powerful melee hit registers – players feel the strike of being hit in hand-to-hand combat.

