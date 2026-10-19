Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III: Silk & Silver Launches November 17

Crusader Kings III has a new path for players to take as a merchant, as the new Silk & Silver content will launch on November 17.

Article Summary Crusader Kings III: Silk & Silver launches November 17, adding merchant-focused gameplay for landless dynasties.

Build a trade empire with 40+ goods, specialized merchant paths, monopolies, patrons, and mansion upgrades.

Play Republic governments like Venice and Genoa, using assemblies, trade posts, leagues, and doge politics.

Two new Crusader Kings III bookmarks and Italian flavor events spotlight medieval trade and Northern Italy conflict.

Paradox Interactive has revealed the next major content update for Crusader Kings III, as they'll take more of the humble path in Silk & Silver. The new content will have you working as a merchant as you explore and work in the kingdom and farther lands, trading goods and services, as well as learning what everyone may need and how to become its supplier. We have more details below as this DLC will cost $30 as a standalone addition or as part of the Chapter V pass on November 17.

Travel new Roads as a Merchant in Crusader Kings III: Silk & Silver

In Silk & Silver, players can lead a merchant company from humble beginnings and carve out a trade empire that brings materials from around the world. Silk & Silver also opens up Republic governments, such as Venice or Genoa, for play, as patrician families compete for power and renown.

New Government Type: Merchant : Lead a landless merchant family at the head of a trading company, rising from obscurity to greatness and using your wealth to advance the fortunes of your dynasty A Nose for Profit: Seek out profitable Trade Routes for over 40 trade goods, slowly expanding the reach of your trade empire as your merchant company grows in renown and wealth. Decide your Merchant's path: Choose one of three specializations, each with its own bonuses and unique content; move considerable amounts of goods as a Caravaneer, loan money to rulers as a Creditor, or create new artifacts as an Artisan Specialize and Thrive : Gain experience in traded goods to unlock bonuses and increase your business acumen to grow your company's reputation. Lobby for Power: Use money and intrigue to sway nobles and royalty, seeking patrons who can strengthen your trade empire. Market Lockdown : Leverage your political influence to gain exclusive rights to trade select goods in Markets, or push out the competition by claiming a complete Monopoly. Expand Your Mansion: Direct your trading company from your base of operations. Spend gold and prestige to improve its grounds, growing your business with additional trade routes and gain an edge over rival traders.

: Lead a landless merchant family at the head of a trading company, rising from obscurity to greatness and using your wealth to advance the fortunes of your dynasty

New Government Type: Republic: Rule over a patrician family in a Republic, where wealth buys power and popularity determines who retains the role of doge. Compete against rival houses by means of law, bribery, and the will of the Assembly. Laws and Assemblies: Set the constitution of your Republic, asking the Assembly to pass laws that control the terms of leaders and use of the state treasury. Vie for Power: Secure profitable Trade Routes and put family members into positions of influence to become a powerful Patrician family, allowing you to bend the Republic to your will. Shape Your Republic: Choose an administration that determines what your Republic excels at. Will you build a seafaring trade power, an expansionist house of nobles or a city-state ruled by the will of the common folk? Establish Trade Dominance : Set up Trade Posts in foreign countries, bolstering your influence and trade momentum to extend far beyond your own borders. Forge Lucrative Pacts : Through the new trade system, you can join other Republics in Trade Leagues, bringing both commercial and military benefits.

Rule over a patrician family in a Republic, where wealth buys power and popularity determines who retains the role of doge. Compete against rival houses by means of law, bribery, and the will of the Assembly.

Two New Bookmarks: 1066 – Channels of Commerce : Play as some of the most renowned merchants of the Middle Ages, building trade networks across a world in demand of spices, silk, and silver. 1178 – Guelphs & Ghibellines : Navigate this defining conflict for Northern Italy as one of the major figures caught between papal and imperial ambitions.

Historical Italian Flavor: Take part in civic carnivals to celebrate the greatness of your Republic, and participate in the historical conflict in Northern Italy between the Guelphs and Ghibellines as political factions lead to open warfare.

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