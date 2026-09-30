Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: By God Alone, Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III Launches Pope-Centric By God Alone DLC

Crusader Kings III's new By God Alone DLC lets you experience what it's like to control the Pope in Europe.

Article Summary Crusader Kings III: By God Alone lets you play the Pope and other theocracies, wielding faith, wealth, and power.

The new Christian Situation adds Ecumenical Councils, heresies, and Great Schism events to reshape the Church.

Crusader Kings III expands religion with archdioceses, the College of Cardinals, dynamic holy sites, and cathedrals.

New systems for tenets, spiritual fulfillment, monastic orders, and puppets deepen church politics and roleplay.

Have you ever wanted to know what it would be like to be a member of a royal family that controlled the Pope? Well, now you can, as Paradox Interactive has released a new DLC for Crusader Kings III called By God Alone. This is, quite literally, a pack of content designed to take you down story threads based on things that actually happened across Europe at different periods in time when royal influence had a hold of the church in ways that ranged from beneficent to truly barbaric. We have the details below, as you can get them in the Chapter V bundle, or as a standalone download for $20.

Crusader Kings III: By God Alone

By God Alone a core expansion for Paradox Interactive's celebrated role-playing grand strategy game of the medieval world. This expansion, for the first time, gives players the opportunity to play as religious rulers and engage in the many crises and debates that characterized this time and place. Players can manipulate the tenets of the faith to expose and weaken a rival, make rulers or priests puppets to control, or pursue and advance heresies in the name of personal power.

Playable Theocracies: Take control of landed realms headed by an archbishop or even the Pope himself. As the Papacy, new resources of power and wealth will be at your disposal.

Take control of landed realms headed by an archbishop or even the Pope himself. As the Papacy, new resources of power and wealth will be at your disposal. The Christian "Situation": A new persistent Situation for Christian realms, allowing actions and decisions connected to the development and progress of the Faith.You can participate in Ecumenical Councils to decide on religious tenets and beliefs.

A new persistent Situation for Christian realms, allowing actions and decisions connected to the development and progress of the Faith.You can participate in Ecumenical Councils to decide on religious tenets and beliefs. Heresies: Religious rites that diverge too much from the standard Faith steal power and wealth from the Church and may be declared heretical, forcing you to either conform or rebel.

Religious rites that diverge too much from the standard Faith steal power and wealth from the Church and may be declared heretical, forcing you to either conform or rebel. The Great Schism: In the 867 game start, the Christian church will eventually reach a crossroads for the faith. This can result in the Great Schism, separating Western Catholicism from Eastern Orthodoxy.

In the 867 game start, the Christian church will eventually reach a crossroads for the faith. This can result in the Great Schism, separating Western Catholicism from Eastern Orthodoxy. Monastic Holy Orders: Centers of both research and theological power, Monastic Holy Orders offer potent bonuses to those who host their headquarters. Chief among their offerings is spiritual fulfilment, for their prayers protect secular rulers from eternal damnation.

Changes to Religious Tenets: Revisions to the tenet system in Crusader Kings III now center characters' relationships to their faith and what is appropriate behavior within that faith. Follow heretical beliefs that push the boundary of what is accepted or have your personal preferences adopted and accepted through internal church politics.

Revisions to the tenet system in Crusader Kings III now center characters' relationships to their faith and what is appropriate behavior within that faith. Follow heretical beliefs that push the boundary of what is accepted or have your personal preferences adopted and accepted through internal church politics. Spiritual Fulfillment system: Traits, actions and religious tenets work together to paint portraits of characters' inner spirit and spiritual life. Sinful or virtuous actions are not merely a concern for stress, but can also affect relationships with God and concerns about the afterlife.

Traits, actions and religious tenets work together to paint portraits of characters' inner spirit and spiritual life. Sinful or virtuous actions are not merely a concern for stress, but can also affect relationships with God and concerns about the afterlife. Archdioceses: New clerical titles that have religious authority over a geographical region independent of the secular rulers' lands.

New clerical titles that have religious authority over a geographical region independent of the secular rulers' lands. College of Cardinals: The Pope can appoint cardinals across Christendom. But, the struggle between secular and religious authority never ends – secular rulers can use their power to influence the appointment of Cardinals and the direction of the Church.

The Pope can appoint cardinals across Christendom. But, the struggle between secular and religious authority never ends – secular rulers can use their power to influence the appointment of Cardinals and the direction of the Church. Dynamic Holy Sites: Faiths can now dynamically change their holy sites as they grow and change over time.

Faiths can now dynamically change their holy sites as they grow and change over time. Cathedrals: Cathedrals can become the focal point for reverence of specific saints or other holy figures, leading to them becoming Holy Sites.

Cathedrals can become the focal point for reverence of specific saints or other holy figures, leading to them becoming Holy Sites. Puppets: In order to interact with the political machinery of the church, secular rulers will be able to puppet clerical characters so they can act on their behalf.

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