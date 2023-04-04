Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments Announced For Console Paradox Interactive will release the Tours and Tournaments expansion for Crusader Kings III on console next month.

Paradox Interactive revealed a new addition coming this May to the console version of Crusader Kings III, as players will be getting Tours and Tournaments. This is a major DLC expansion for the game specific to Xbox and PlayStation owners that will add new content to the game in a major way, from weddings and tournaments to traveling and accolades. However, it's not going to be free. The DLC will run you $30 when it launches on May 11th, alongside a general free update for the game, but they're going to make you pay for all the content you see below.

"In Tours and Tournaments, your character will be able to change the course of history through grand activities. Whether it is becoming master of the arena at a tournament, impressing your vassals with an extravagant royal wedding, or personally touring your realm on a grand tour, all of these activities could have world-changing consequences. Not to mention the perils of leaving an ambitious regent at home to rule in your stead while you see the world."

Grand Tournaments: Host a grand demonstration of feats of arms, attracting nearby nobles and wandering knights. Choose the events, set the destination and use the tournament to improve your social standing or military prowess.

Host a grand demonstration of feats of arms, attracting nearby nobles and wandering knights. Choose the events, set the destination and use the tournament to improve your social standing or military prowess. Grand Tours: Take a trip through your realm to take stock of your vassals, gifting them with your benevolence or extorting them for higher taxes.

Take a trip through your realm to take stock of your vassals, gifting them with your benevolence or extorting them for higher taxes. Grand Weddings: Save your gold for an elaborate ceremony that centers on the real meaning of marriage – politics. Honor your in-laws, cater to your vassals and demonstrate your power.

Save your gold for an elaborate ceremony that centers on the real meaning of marriage – politics. Honor your in-laws, cater to your vassals and demonstrate your power. Travel System: Plan your route to these great activities, choosing safety through civilized lands or risking everything for a more direct route through dark forests or dangerous mountains. Ease your way with a large entourage that marks your importance or travel light so you can get down to business.

Plan your route to these great activities, choosing safety through civilized lands or risking everything for a more direct route through dark forests or dangerous mountains. Ease your way with a large entourage that marks your importance or travel light so you can get down to business. Knightly Accolades: Honor your best knights with special titles and accolades that will give bonuses to them and the armies they lead.

Honor your best knights with special titles and accolades that will give bonuses to them and the armies they lead. New Armor Designs: New historical armor designs from across the centuries, integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems.

New historical armor designs from across the centuries, integrated with the new Tournament and Accolade systems. New Western Clothing: New art for clothing designs will show how fashions changed and evolved in Western Europe from the time of the Carolignians to the closing of the medieval era.