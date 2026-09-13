Posted in: Blizzard, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battle.net, BlizzCon 2026

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Officially Be Added To Battle.net

Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed to arrive on Battle.net sometime before the end of 2026, along with a couple of crossovers.

Article Summary Cyberpunk 2077 is officially coming to Battle.net before the end of 2026, with base game and Ultimate Edition options.

CD Projekt Red confirmed Phantom Liberty will also be available on Battle.net, either separately or in Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

Overwatch will get Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Edgerunners 2 crossover content in 2027, tied to the anime franchise.

BlizzCon 2026 also featured Diablo IV crossover news, though the biggest reveal was Cyberpunk 2077 joining Battle.net.

Some fun news from BlizzCon 2026, as CD Projekt Red confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 will be added to Battle.net, along with multiple crossovers with Blizzard Entertainment games. During one of the many live panels at the event, team members Amelia Korzycka (Expert Community and Social Media Manager) and Miles Tost (Level Design Lead) confirmed that the game would be the next CDPR title to join the platform after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was announced by the team during Gamescom 2026.

The game will arrive sometime this year, but no firm date has been set. What we do know is that you can separately purchase the base game, the Phantom Liberty expansion, or the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition containing both. The team also confirmed crossovers on the way for both Overwatch and Diablo IV, for which we have more info from the announcement below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Comes To Battle.net in 2026

As the panelists discussed the partnership and how bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to Battle.net came about, more news was also revealed regarding the collaboration, with the focus shifting to another cornerstone of the Cyberpunk franchise: the anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. In 2027, Overwatch players can look forward to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 collaborations coming to the game. This news came on the day of the 4th anniversary of the award-winning series, and just over a month ahead of the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, which premieres exclusively on Netflix on October 20. The BlizzCon panel was streamed live and is available to watch on demand now.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Battle.net in quick succession to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered and its upcoming expansion Songs of the Past. Players can pre-purchase Remastered today on Battle.net in anticipation of its release on September 29, while they can add Songs of the Past to their wishlist ahead of its 2027 release.

Also revealed in full during the panel was the Geralt-themed Barbarian skin coming to Diablo IV. The skin will be available to claim by any Battle.net player who pre-purchases Songs of the Past when available, or purchases the expansion when it launches. This skin, taking Geralt's style into the hellscapes of Sanctuary, is the first piece of Witcher-inspired content coming to Diablo IV, and more is in the works, coming to Blizzard's action-RPG in 2027. Details will be revealed at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!