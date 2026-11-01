Posted in: Card Games, CD Projekt Red, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: cyberpunk 2077, cyberpunk edgerunners, Cyberpunk TCG

Cyberpunk TCG Announces Set 2 Called Edgerunners: Burn Bright

After having a successful crowdfunding campaign, the crew behind the Cyberpunk TCG has announced the second set is in the works.

Article Summary Cyberpunk TCG Set 2, Edgerunners: Burn Bright, is slated for Spring 2027 after Welcome to Night City launches.

WeirdCo says the new Cyberpunk TCG expansion draws from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and CD Projekt Red lore.

Edgerunners: Burn Bright adds new characters, weapons, cyberware, and strategies for competitive play.

Cyberpunk TCG Set 2 launches in English and French first, with pre-release events and Chinese support later.

WeirdCo, the tabletop company behind the Cyberpunk TCG, recently announced that it is working on Set 2, to be released sometime in Spring 2027. The set will be called Edgerunners: Burn Bright, and, as you might suspect, it will take cues from the Netflix series, as well as some guidance from CD Projekt Red on the in-game storyline. Details are a little sketchy, since they barely released the first set, titled Welcome to Night City, after a successful crowdfunding campaign. We have a few more details and a quote from the company below, as the new set will be released in English and French, with Chinese language support coming at a later date.

Cyberpunk TCG – Edgerunners: Burn Bright Arrives in 2027

Edgerunners: Burn Bright expands on the foundation of Welcome to Night City, introducing players to iconic and beloved characters, weapons, cyberware, and scenes from the critically acclaimed Netflix anime series created by CD Projekt Red and legendary animation studio Trigger. Players can expand their crews or build entirely new ones composed of their favorite characters from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and unlock powerful new competitive strategies to take down Rivals.

Collectors will enjoy vivid, vibrant artwork that captures the iconic style of the anime series across incredible foil and textured treatments, including an all-new chase rarity that will be fully revealed at a later date. One week before Edgerunners: Burn Bright officially hits retail in Spring 2027, players can visit their local hobby store to play in Pre-release tournaments and open packs, get their hands on these new cards, and play games against other competitors.

"The community reception to Cyberpunk TCG has been nothing short of incredible so far, so we want to deliver something even more exciting with Set 2," said WeirdCo Co-Founder Elliot Cook. "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners provides us so many opportunities to evolve this game in meaningful ways, both mechanically and artistically, and we can't wait to share that with players."

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