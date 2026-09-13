Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Czółek, Portal Games

Czółek Releases New Dog-Centric Edition Called "Cloud and Storm"

Czółek has a brand-new edition of the game out now as they have given this one to the dogs with the Cloud and Storm edition.

Article Summary Portal Games has released Czółek: Cloud and Storm, a new dog-themed edition of the popular forehead guessing game.

Czółek: Cloud and Storm lets players guess dog-inspired words and phrases using clues, charades, or even songs.

Designed for younger kids, Czółek: Cloud and Storm works for family gatherings, birthdays, school, and picnics.

This Czółek edition includes six dog-world categories and special modes like Calm Storm, Shy Storm, and Singing Cloud.

Portal Games has launched a brand-new edition of the popular game Czółek, as they take this one to the dogs with the Cloud and Storm edition. This is quite literally a version where you play as two dogs, or a team, with each side representing one of the two, guessing what's on the cards as you hold them up to your forehead for others to give you clues. We have more info below as the game is available on their website.

This Game Has Gone To The Dogs! Czółek: Cloud and Storm

Join Cloud and Storm – have fun playing charades using colorful phrases divided into six categories inspired by the world of dogs. Each card is a new adventure and an opportunity for the best fun! Czółko: Cloud and Storm is a special edition of the popular card game created with the youngest children in mind. It's the perfect way to spend time together after school, during family gatherings, birthday parties, or picnics. Place a card against your forehead and see if you can guess what's on your mind, using the other players' hints. Anything goes – you can show, tell, or even sing! Children can also play independently, without adult involvement.

Cloud and Storm Invite You To Play: Jump into the world of puppies and start having fun in kindergarten and at school, during family gatherings, birthdays, picnics… or wherever your imagination takes you!

The Goal of the Game: Guess as many passwords as possible in a single round. The player who collects the most password cards by the end of the game wins.

With or Without Parents: The cards feature both text and charming, storm-cloud pictures for guessing, so even very young players can play both with older ones and on their own.

Cloudstorm Game Modes: Choose from special play modes inspired by Cloud and Storm's adventures: Calm Storm, Lazy Cloud, Shy Storm, Singing Cloud, Energetic Cloud, or One-Legged.

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