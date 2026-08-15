Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Events, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: D23 2026, Hanna Montana, lizzie mcguire

D23: Disney Dreamlight Valley Panel Reveals Content to Come

Disney Dreamlight Valley held a special panel at D23 2026, teasing new Hannah Montana & Lizzie McGuire content, among other additions.

Article Summary D23 2026 revealed Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next wave of content, including major updates and a new expansion tease.

The panel debuted The Keepsake Sea, the fourth Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion, with a teaser for its late-2026 launch.

D23 also confirmed Oogie Boogie for a Halloween event, plus weekly quests, themed rewards, and seasonal surprises.

Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire items arrive August 19, while Lilo joins Disney Dreamlight Valley this holiday.

During D23 2026, members of the gaming side of things appeared on a special panel, where they revealed new content coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Community Manager Courtney Shannon-Caines was joined by Game Director Joshua Labelle, Lead Narrative Designer Riley Wignall, and Producer Alexis McMullen from the Disney & Pixar Games team, as they showed off the new Hanna Montana & Lizzy McGuire content coming soon, as well as a teaser for The Keepsake Sea, and more. We have the finer details of what was discussed from the team below; you can watch the entire panel in the video above.

Disney Dreamlight Valley at D23

After reflecting on the recently released Honeyglow Woods Adventure Pack, the latest free update Pixel Perfect, and the team's creative approach to incorporating Disney and Pixar stories into the game, they unveiled an exciting first look at the game's upcoming content. This includes a first look at the game's fourth Expansion, The Keepsake Sea, along with several major updates arriving throughout the rest of the year.

Panel Summary

An exclusive first look at Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea The official title and first details of the game's fourth Expansion were shared. An exclusive teaser trailer offered a preview of the exciting adventure awaiting players later this year.

Oogie Boogie takes over the Valley this Halloween A scary new Villager will make his debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley . Oogie Boogie from Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas will make his debut as part of a brand-new Halloween event, bringing frightfully fun surprises to the Valley. In the lead-up to Halloween, players can also look forward to weekly quests, themed rewards, and seasonal festivities.

Lilo joins the Valley this holiday season The final free update of the year will welcome Lilo from Disney's Lilo & Stitch, allowing players to finally experience her long-awaited reunion with Stitch.

Hannah Montana & Lizzie McGuire collection arrives August 19 A brand-new Premium Shop collection inspired by Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire launches next week, giving players the chance to style



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