Posted in: Darrington Press, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, Gen Con 2026

Daggerheart Reveals Multiple Plans During Gen Con 2026

Daggerheart made a number of announcements at Gen Con 2026, including a new actual play series featuring Chris Perkins as GM.

Article Summary Daggerheart’s Gen Con 2026 reveals include Reign of the Weredragon, a new actual play miniseries GM’d by Chris Perkins.

One-Shot Wonders: Daggerheart brings 100-plus new adventures this fall, covering every Core Set and Hope & Fear campaign frame.

Daggerheart Core and Hope & Fear are expanding to Foundry VTT, Demiplane, and Alchemy with new digital releases and tools.

Daggerheart is going global with new translations for Core Set and Hope & Fear, plus release windows across 2026 and 2027.

Darrington Press, the publishing arm of Critical Role, showed up at Gen Con 2026 with its own special livestream and a slew of announcements about content to come. Among the major announcements were the full details for the Hope & Fear expansion coming out, as well as the new One-Shot Wonders: Daggerheart project, and the fact that the game will be joining Foundry Virtual Tabletop. But the biggest news to come out of it is that the game will be getting a new actual play series called Reign of the Weredragon, GM'd by Chris Perkins! We have the major talking points from the full rundown by the team below.

One-Shot Wonders: Daggerheart

Just announced in our panel, we're thrilled to be partnering with Roll & Play Press on a project in their award-winning One-Shot Wonders adventure series: One-Shot Wonders: Daggerheart will bring over 100 brand new adventures to Daggerheart, built for EVERY campaign frame in both the Core Set and Hope & Fear! The Kickstarter launches this Fall, and you can get a free sample one-shot from the book if you sign up to be notified when it goes live! Don't miss out on this spectacular project.

Daggerheart Core and Hope & Fear Coming to VTTs

Take Daggerheart digital with our fantastic partners! Here are the VTT updates we shared in the livestream:

NEW: Foundry VTT has joined us as a digital partner for Daggerheart! Foundry Virtual Tabletop and Metamorphic Digital Studios are working directly with the incredible system modules built by Foundryborne to bring Daggerheart to life for Foundry VTT. FINALLY! This project would not be possible without the passion of the developers from Foundryborne. Initial modules are expected in Q4 of this year!

has joined us as a digital partner for Daggerheart! Foundry Virtual Tabletop and Metamorphic Digital Studios are working directly with the incredible system modules built by Foundryborne to bring Daggerheart to life for Foundry VTT. FINALLY! This project would not be possible without the passion of the developers from Foundryborne. Initial modules are expected in Q4 of this year! Demiplane has been there with us from the start, and their Daggerheart offerings are only getting better with new homebrew and group tools that recently launched on the platform! Hope & Fear will release on Demiplane on August 25th , and if you pre-order a physical copy of the expansion in Critical Role shops (US, CA, EU, UK, AU), you'll receive a 20% off coupon to pre-order the Demiplane Nexus Digital version!

has been there with us from the start, and their Daggerheart offerings are only getting better with new homebrew and group tools that recently launched on the platform! Hope & Fear will release on Demiplane on , and if you pre-order a physical copy of the expansion in Critical Role shops (US, CA, EU, UK, AU), you'll receive a to pre-order the Demiplane Nexus Digital version! Alchemy VTT is expanding their offering to Hope & Fear, bringing their gorgeous cinematic VTT treatment to the expansion in both a standard edition and an Alchemy Enhanced edition with immersive environments and audio!

Translations for Daggerheart Core and Hope & Fear

Play Daggerheart in more languages than ever! Check out the upcoming translations of the Core Set and Hope & Fear, along with some deluxe editions of both!

Simplified Chinese from BO3 Studio: Daggerheart Core Set in both standard and deluxe editions (Q4 2026), and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear in both standard and deluxe editions (Q4 2026)

from BO3 Studio: Daggerheart Core Set in both standard and deluxe editions (Q4 2026), and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear in both standard and deluxe editions (Q4 2026) Hungarian from Gémklub: Daggerheart Core Set (2027)

from Gémklub: Daggerheart Core Set (2027) French from Black Book Editions: Daggerheart Core Set in both standard and deluxe editions (Q3 2026), and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear in both standard and deluxe editions (Q1 2027)

from Black Book Editions: Daggerheart Core Set in both standard and deluxe editions (Q3 2026), and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear in both standard and deluxe editions (Q1 2027) Brazilian Portuguese from Jambô Editora: Daggerheart Core Set (released) and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear (Q1 2027)

from Jambô Editora: Daggerheart Core Set (released) and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear (Q1 2027) Italian from Acheron Games: Daggerheart Core Set (released) and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear (Q4 2026)

from Acheron Games: Daggerheart Core Set (released) and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear (Q4 2026) German from Pegasus Spiele: Daggerheart Core Set (released) and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear (TBD)

from Pegasus Spiele: Daggerheart Core Set (released) and Daggerheart: Hope & Fear (TBD) Spanish from Devir: Daggerheart Core Set (Q2 2027)

Actual Plays

NEW: Reign of the Weredragon, a live actual play miniseries from Critical Role GM'd by our own Chris Perkins , who wrote the campaign frame in Hope & Fear! Step into an eerie world straight out of classic fairy tales like Sleeping Beauty, where the players will help craft the big bad together! Many more details to come soon.

Reign of the Weredragon, a live actual play miniseries from Critical Role GM'd by our own , who wrote the campaign frame in Hope & Fear! Step into an eerie world straight out of classic fairy tales like Sleeping Beauty, where the players will help craft the big bad together! Many more details to come soon. NEW: Voltaire's Aces, an actual play miniseries from Bards of New York, set in the world of their main campaign series "Regolus: Dark Age"! Get ready for the vibes of Ocean's 11, Suicide Squad, and Dragon Age! Check out their trailer and learn more at BardsOfNewYork.quest.

Voltaire's Aces, an actual play miniseries from Bards of New York, set in the world of their main campaign series "Regolus: Dark Age"! Get ready for the vibes of Ocean's 11, Suicide Squad, and Dragon Age! Check out their trailer and learn more at BardsOfNewYork.quest. AIRING NOW: The Age of Umbra: Sallowlands miniseries from Critical Role with GM Matthew Mercer is midway through its run! Follow five misfits seeking solace within the mysteries of a new region: The Sallowlands. This swathe of cracked badlands holds secrets that could lead them to salvation – or into the jaws of ancient horror. Players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo are pulling out all the stops in this gripping miniseries.

The Age of Umbra: Sallowlands miniseries from Critical Role with GM is midway through its run! Follow five misfits seeking solace within the mysteries of a new region: The Sallowlands. This swathe of cracked badlands holds secrets that could lead them to salvation – or into the jaws of ancient horror. Players Laura Bailey, Jennifer English, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, and Zachery Renauldo are pulling out all the stops in this gripping miniseries. CONTINUING: Acquisitions Inc. continues its adventures in the land of Addendia! The next installment will be at PAX West with GM Chris Perkins, where you'll be invited to the wedding of Jim Darkmagic! Then up next, at PAX Unplugged, GM Jeremy Crawford will kick off a new season of storytelling. If you'll be at PAX West or PAX Unplugged, go get your FREE ticket to watch the show there, or tune in to Beacon.tv to catch the VOD after the event!

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