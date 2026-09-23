Posted in: Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Danganronpa, Danganronpa 2x2

Danganronpa 2×2 Reveals New Game Mode & Big Boss Character

Danganronpa 2x2 has revealed a brand-new mode, Slayhem Mode, and a new big boss character (Sakutaro Higashi) players will face.

Article Summary Danganronpa 2x2 adds Slayhem Mode, introducing a new way to experience the game while it remains in development.

Players can choose Original Mode for the 2012 story or Slayhem Mode for a brand-new Danganronpa 2x2 scenario.

Spike Chunsoft also reveals Sakutaro Higashi, a major new boss character appearing in Danganronpa 2x2 Slayhem.

Danganronpa 2x2 brings back Jabberwock Island, investigations, and Class Trials ahead of its early 2027 release.

Spike Chunsoft revealed a new mode being added to Danganronpa 2×2 while the game is still in development, as the title will be getting Slayhem Mode. This new mode will allow players to experience the original Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair in two different modes, as you can play the revamped scenario in "Original" mode, which retells the story from the 2012 title, or you can play "Slayhem" mode, featuring a new scenario based on Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, but a completely different storyline. They also introduced a new addition to the character roster with Sakutaro Higashi, who will be in Slayhem as your big boss. Enjoy her trailer above as the game will come out in early 2027.

Discover The Culprit in Danganronpa 2×2

Jabberwock Island—once a bustling tourist hotspot, now an uninhabited island that remains strangely well-kept. You and your classmates from Hope's Peak Academy visit this island for a school trip, but the pleasant getaway is short-lived. Monokuma's scheme forces everyone into yet another deadly game. As the curtain rises on a new cycle of mutual killing, the only path to escape lies in uncovering the island's secrets. But remember: what awaits at the end of the truth is not always hope… Investigate murders by gathering testimonies and evidence, then identify the "Blackened" during the Class Trial. Debate with your classmates in high-speed detective action as you shoot through contradictions using Truth Bullets.

Explore Jabberwock Island freely and interact with the Ultimate Students. When a murder occurs and a body is discovered, the game transitions into the Investigation phase. Examine crime scenes, interview other students, and collect the evidence needed to crack the case. The clues you find become Truth Bullets used to refute contradictory statements. Once all evidence is gathered, the Class Trial begins. Use the evidence you've collected to expose the "Blackened". Students debate the case from various angles, and their statements flow across the screen in real time. Fire the appropriate Truth Bullets to break through contradictions and advance the debate. Unravel the case's truth in nonstop, high-speed deduction and argumentation!

This title features a completely new scenario based on Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair. The setting and cast return, but a single incident sends the story spiraling into a fresh chain of victims, culprits, and tricks. The new scenario offers volume on par with the original, delivering a full and gripping experience. Also included is the original Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair scenario, newly enhanced for modern platforms with updated visuals and refined presentation. Relive the shocking story with beautiful graphics and quality-of-life improvements.

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