Posted in: Arcade, Games, Video Games | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Dave & Busters, marvel

Dave & Buster's Adds Marvel Arcade Games Before Avengers: Doomsday

Dave & Buster's has partnered with Marvel for a special collaboration, as they will be transformed into Doom & Buster's for Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Dave & Buster’s becomes Doom & Buster’s on November 16, launching an Avengers: Doomsday-themed takeover nationwide.

The Doomsday Zone adds Marvel arcade games like Marvel Cosmic Invasion and Avengers: Roller Race & Battle.

Guests can play prize attractions, score themed collectibles, and grab limited Avengers-inspired cotton candy and drinks.

Exclusive Power Cards, Funko prizes, and immersive Marvel decor tie the arcade experience to Avengers: Doomsday.

Dave & Buster's has teamed up with Marvel to transform its locations into Doom & Buster's ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday in theaters. Several locations will adopt an extra green theme across everything and will add several games themed around Marvel properties, including a dedicated arcade cabinet for Marvel Cosmic Invasion. As well as adding several specialty drinks based on characters from the MCU. We have the finer details from the company here, as the changes will arrive on November 16.

Dave & Buster's Becomes Doom & Buster's for Avengers: Doomsday

The heart of the takeover is the Doomsday Zone, opening November 16 in stores nationwide. Themed entry arches mark the point of Doomsday domination. Beyond them, Marvel games, signage, and game screens pull guests into the Doomsday Zone, where they can team up, race friends, and hunt down themed prizes before and during the film's run. Doom does not ask. Doom decrees. The first decrees take effect today, giving guests a head start on the action:

Marvel Cosmic Invasion : A fast-paced, 4-player, action beat'em up game. Choose two Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe, switch between their abilities mid-fight, and hold the line against waves of enemies.

A fast-paced, 4-player, action beat'em up game. Choose two Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe, switch between their abilities mid-fight, and hold the line against waves of enemies. Avengers: Roller Race & Battle: A 4-player head-to-head race with a villain to take down on the way. Fastest to the finish helps save the day.

A 4-player head-to-head race with a villain to take down on the way. Fastest to the finish helps save the day. Human Crane: You are the claw. Strap in, lift off, and get lowered into a sea of prizes, including brand-new inflatables.

You are the claw. Strap in, lift off, and get lowered into a sea of prizes, including brand-new inflatables. Mystery Crane: The classic claw with a twist. Every mystery pillow box hides a surprise.

The classic claw with a twist. Every mystery pillow box hides a surprise. Thor's Hammer Strike: Channel the god of thunder. One swing could top the leaderboard and score legendary ticket wins.

Channel the god of thunder. One swing could top the leaderboard and score legendary ticket wins. The Arena: New games and a full immersive takeover bring a whole new world of play to life.

New games and a full immersive takeover bring a whole new world of play to life. Smash N Win: Take your shot and collect all 20 collectible character-themed balls before they're gone.

Take your shot and collect all 20 collectible character-themed balls before they're gone. Avengers Themed Photo Booth: Snap a photo solo or with friends and family, then take home your photo as a keepsake from your visit.

The takeover also brings a themed Avengers Funko pusher stocked with Avengers-only Funko prizes and limited-time Avengers-inspired cotton candy flavors. Additional games and attractions vary by location. Take the multiverse home. Collectible Power Cards featuring Thor, Doctor Doom, Yelena and more are available at kiosks for a limited time while supplies last, alongside brand-new themed prizes.

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