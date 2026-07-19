Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: david beckham

David Beckham Has Been Added To Fortnite For World Cup Fun

With the World Cup underway, Fortnite has added David Beckham to the game and launched the David Beckham Icon Cup.

Article Summary Fortnite adds David Beckham to the Item Shop through July 27, with two outfits, themed cosmetics, and a 5,000 V-Bucks bundle.

The David Beckham Fortnite skin is cosmetic only, letting players use the retired football icon without gameplay perks.

Beckham’s Fortnite set includes reactive styles, Back Blings, pickaxes, a Beckham’s Shot emote, and LEGO variants.

The David Beckham Icon Cup features Trios Battle Royale and Zero Build, with top players earning outfits and bundles.

With the World Cup finals happening this weekend, Epic Games decided to take full advantage of the hype by adding soccer superstar David Beckham to Fortnite. From now until July 27, you can head over to the shop and get the athlete, along with several other items, as part of the package, since he is now available as a custom skin for 5,000 V-Bucks. To be clear, he's just a cosmetic; you get nothing special added to your account beyond looking like a retired player. What's more, they've started the David Beckham Icon Cup in the game for you to take part in for a limited time. We have the full details from the company for you below.

David Beckham Jogs His Way Into Fortnite

The former footballer and co-owner of Inter Miami CF has long been a leader in football and fashion. Few athletes have shaped culture the way he has — on the field, off it, and everywhere in between. Now he's bringing that impact to Fortnite.

David Beckham Outfit — This reactive, game-ready look features tattoos that glow gold on every elimination. It includes a shirtless alt Style and an elim-reactive Back Bling (Beckham's Number) and a LEGO Minifig variant.

Club Owner David Beckham Outfit — The game is yours in this dapper off-pitch look that comes with an Emote-reactive and damage-reactive Back Bling (Club Crest) and a LEGO Minifig variant.

Go for the goal with Beckham's Shot Emote.

Meteor Baller Pickaxe gets you the perfect strike, plus Impact-reactive and the Number Seven Scythe Pickaxe with true precision. Weak point-reactive.

David Beckham Icon Cup

Players can compete in the Trios Battle Royale or Trios Zero Build David Beckham Icon Cup. Top regional performers will earn the Club Owner David Beckham Outfit; top finishers overall will win the full David Beckham Bundle. Details and times are available in the Compete Tab in-game.

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