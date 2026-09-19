Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Batman, Batman Day, DC: Dark Legion, dick grayson, robin

DC: Dark Legion Adds Dick Grayson Robin For Batman Day '26

DC: Dark Legion has launched a new event celebrating Batman Day for 2026, as the Dick Grayson version of Robin is in the game.

Article Summary DC: Dark Legion celebrates Batman Day ’26 with the Echoes of the Batcave event across iOS, Android, and PC.

Dick Grayson Robin joins DC: Dark Legion, adding the original Boy Wonder before his evolution into Nightwing.

Batman Day ’26 activities include Drop Target Drills, Shadows and Secrets, and Clank! Surprise for event rewards.

Players can earn DC: Dark Legion rewards like in-game currency, a Batman-themed frame, and a Wayne Tower base skin.

DC: Dark Legion has launched a new update and event to help celebrate Batman Day '26, as they have brought the Dick Grayson version of Robin to the game. The original Boy Wonder, as he appears during his early 20s before breaking off and becoming Nightwing, joins the Echoes of the Batcave event, where you can play as him and take part in a few activities. We have the details below as the content is now live.

Dick Grayson Returns as Robin for Batman Day '26

During Echoes of the Batcave, players on iOS, Android, and PC can join the Bat-Family in exploring the Batcave, earning exclusive rewards including in-game currencies, a special Batman-themed frame, and the new Wayne Tower base skin. Then, toward the end of September, the DC: Dark Legion Bat-Family will expand even further as Dick Grayson joins Damian Wayne on the roster as Robin. The event activities include:

Drop Target Drills – Players can join Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne in this pinball-style minigame and try their luck to earn minigame bonuses and rewards.

Players can join Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne in this pinball-style minigame and try their luck to earn minigame bonuses and rewards. Shadows and Secrets – A social gift-giving event where players send Batarangs to each other.

A social gift-giving event where players send Batarangs to each other. Clank! Surprise – Use the Batscanner to complete tasks and unlock rewards based on progress made during the event.

About DC: Dark Legion

Experience unprecedented adventures in the DC universe in this mobile game officially licensed by DC. With a robust roster of 200, including your favorite heroes and villains as well as characters from the deep history of DC Comics, you can build your own powerful lineup of champions and save the Multiverse from the threat of the Dark Multiverse energy. Forces from an evil universe invade Earth and make Gotham City their base for the conquest of the entire world. Super Heroes and Super-Villains unite to fight back. But they need you to guide them in the battle for hope!

DC: Dark Legion, officially licensed by DC, is a free-to-play mobile strategy game with PvP battles and multiplayer functionality. In this game, you can recruit and upgrade iconic DC Super Heroes from the Justice League, such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Hawkgirl, and Green Lantern. Additionally, you have the opportunity to assemble a team of powerful villains, including The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, and many others. Engage in epic PvP battles and strategically plan your moves to emerge victorious.

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