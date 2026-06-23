Posted in: DC Comics, FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: DC: Dark Legion, supergirl

DC: Dark Legion Announces New Supergirl In-Game Event

DC: Dark Legion has a brand-new Supergirl event happening in the game starting this week, all tied to the new film coming out soon

Article Summary DC: Dark Legion launches its Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow event June 25 to July 1, timed with the new film release.

Players can unlock Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with chances to obtain Lobo or Superman during the event.

DC: Dark Legion adds a story-driven battle mode, location map, milestone rewards, and friend gift features.

The event also brings Kara's Spaceship base skin as DC: Dark Legion expands pre-registration across new Asian regions.

DC: Dark Legion has a new event happening this week, as they will bring Supergirl into the fold with a new in-game event. As you might suspect, the event is taking place because of the new film from Warner Bros., as they are jumping on board with the promotion to get you hyped for the film. We have the full rundown of everything they have planned for the mobile game below, as the event will run from June 25 until July 1.

DC: Dark Legion Welcomes Supergirl To The Mix With New Event

The Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow event will allow players to obtain a new champion in-game, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with opportunities to obtain either Lobo or Superman. Players can expect the following:

New Champion: Film version of Supergirl, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, can be obtained during the event

Film version of Supergirl, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, can be obtained during the event New Base Skin: New base skin, 'Kara's Spaceship,' can be obtained during the event

New base skin, 'Kara's Spaceship,' can be obtained during the event Story-Driven Battle: Players progress through a narrative inspired by the Supergirl movie, with Supergirl recounting her journey alongside Lobo and Ruthye while fighting against Krem and his Brigands. Combat alternates between Red Sun and Yellow Sun states, changing Supergirl's available attack styles and abilities.

Players progress through a narrative inspired by the Supergirl movie, with Supergirl recounting her journey alongside Lobo and Ruthye while fighting against Krem and his Brigands. Combat alternates between Red Sun and Yellow Sun states, changing Supergirl's available attack styles and abilities. Location Progression Map: Players travel across several major locations from the story, unlocking new stages and encounters as they advance through the journey.

Players travel across several major locations from the story, unlocking new stages and encounters as they advance through the journey. Task & Reward Milestone system: Players complete tasks to earn Antidotes, which can be submitted to reach milestone rewards. Progression unlocks special Puppy Luck, granting attack bonuses in the main gameplay mode.

Players complete tasks to earn Antidotes, which can be submitted to reach milestone rewards. Progression unlocks special Puppy Luck, granting attack bonuses in the main gameplay mode. Friend Gift Giving: Players can earn Alien Popcorn Buckets through daily tasks and send them to friends. After successfully sending an [Alien Popcorn Bucket], players will receive a Supergirl's Gift Box, which grants special rewards when opened.

Inspired by the upcoming Supergirl movie, the highly anticipated DC Studios film in theaters June 26 from Warner Bros. Pictures – Supergirl recounts a journey she once shared with Lobo. Additionally, DC: Dark Legion will become available in the following regions: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Users can pre-register now and soon be able to play the game in the above regions.

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